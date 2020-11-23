Another set of wheels for EMA

23 November 2020 | Health

EMA Rescue Service recently received their second ambulance for Windhoek and that will serve the public and assist everyone in case of an emergency, no matter if the patient has medical aid or not.
The ambulance was donated by OSH-Med International and WFC West Care. Besides serving residents of the capital, it will also be utilised for academic and training purpose for medical staff under the lead of experienced advanced life support paramedics.
With the motto “There when you need us” EMA Rescue Service was founded in 2019.
On 1 November 2019, the first ambulance began service. Since then, EMA has assisted more than 750 patients of which over 97% were patients who had no medical aid or could not afford a private ambulance service. In total, EMA provided advanced care 176 times, intermediate care 71 times, basic care on 440 instances, and patient assistance 64 times.
EMA’s board consists of volunteers and give their off time from work to the organisation. “We are proud of what we have achieved so far,” says second chair Toini Niikondo. “To achieve more, the organisation depends on donations from the industry and the public.”
She added that a challenge is to keep everything running for patients. “For this, I would like to urge individuals and companies to become supporters of EMA Rescue Service.” In light of this, EMA has special corporate sponsorship packages with associated publicity according to the donation value. “Vivo Energy Namibia is one of our bigger corporate sponsors who supply diesel for the ambulances,” Niikondo said.
Members of the public can become supporters for N$950 per annum, which is the average cost of an emergency. However, they say that for every single supporter, two lives can be saved!
For more info, contact 061 302 931, [email protected] or www.ema-organisation.pro

Similar News

 

Hepatitis-E slows down

2 days ago - 23 November 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] new hepatitis-E fatalities have been reported in Namibia since 3 March, when the death toll stood at 65. The Covid-19 pandemic has...

Children face trifecta of threats amidst Covid

2 days ago - 23 November 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] for the direct consequence of the Covid-19 itself, children face interruption in essentialservices and increasing poverty and inequality.During the World Children’s Day...

Rotary celebrates healthcare workers

5 days ago - 20 November 2020 | Health

The Rotary Club in Namibia sets a day aside to appreciate and celebrate healthcare workers. This will take place at the Am Weinberg Hotel on...

Namibia included in international diabetes program

1 week ago - 16 November 2020 | Health

This past Saturday (14 November) marked World Diabetics Day and in an effort to increase awareness across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Merck Foundation...

TB-studie werp lig op siekte ontwikkeling

3 weeks ago - 02 November 2020 | Health

’n Studie deur navorsers aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) het gewys dat sekere mense se immuunstelsel anders as die norm reageer wanneer hulle blootgestel word...

Grieving parents sue health ministry for millions

3 weeks ago - 29 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] pair of grieving parents is suing the health ministry for between N$2 million and N$3 million for breach of duties and gross...

US donates face shields, swabs

1 month - 20 October 2020 | Health

The American Embassy in Namibia donated 11 000 face shields and 3000 nasal testing swabs packaged with specimen transport media tubes to the ministry of...

Poverty fuels skin disease

1 month - 20 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] unidentified skin disease that hit a San community near Rundu over the past few months, has been identified as part of a...

Confronting pandemic fears

1 month - 16 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] the normalisation of Covid-19 over the past year, stigmatisation has waned but experts caution that confronting fear-based discrimination must remain a priority...

Chasing down HIV hotspots

1 month - 14 October 2020 | Health

As part of the effort to expand HIV services in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has provided two Toyota Hiluxes and two Toyota Land...

Latest News

GEKA supports CHICA

1 day - 24 November 2020 | Society

GEKA Pharma recommitted its support against the fight on childhood cancer by donating N$150 000 towards the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients of...

Don’t go for broke

1 day - 24 November 2020 | Life Style

The lockdown has put financial pressure on many households and highlighted the importance of careful financial planning.Though there is no simple solution for creating financial...

Lekker tourism expo around the...

1 day - 24 November 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo takes place in the capital from 1 to 3 December, providing prospective travellers an opportunity to see what’s available,...

Art and more at CIDS...

1 day - 24 November 2020 | Education

Excitement is running high at the Child Intervention and Disability Support (CIDS) Centre in Suiderhof, where the young students are preparing for their annual art,...

Another set of wheels for...

1 day - 23 November 2020 | Health

EMA Rescue Service recently received their second ambulance for Windhoek and that will serve the public and assist everyone in case of an emergency, no...

Hepatitis-E slows down

2 days ago - 23 November 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] new hepatitis-E fatalities have been reported in Namibia since 3 March, when the death toll stood at 65. The Covid-19 pandemic has...

New e-portal for Windhoek residents

2 days ago - 23 November 2020 | Local News

The City of Windhoek recently launched a new client e-portal platform to access online statements.The e-portal is a secure, modern and easy way to access...

Rough n Tough raises N$300K...

2 days ago - 23 November 2020 | Society

The annual Rough n Tough Rally hosted by the Baard family in Swakopmund, came to a close on Saturday when the organisers handed over N$305...

Cyber Security competition held online

2 days ago - 23 November 2020 | Crime

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition (NNCSC) will be held online on 4 December under the theme Trust but verify.Last year, the Digital Forensics...

Load More