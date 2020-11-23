Another set of wheels for EMA
23 November 2020 | Health
The ambulance was donated by OSH-Med International and WFC West Care. Besides serving residents of the capital, it will also be utilised for academic and training purpose for medical staff under the lead of experienced advanced life support paramedics.
With the motto “There when you need us” EMA Rescue Service was founded in 2019.
On 1 November 2019, the first ambulance began service. Since then, EMA has assisted more than 750 patients of which over 97% were patients who had no medical aid or could not afford a private ambulance service. In total, EMA provided advanced care 176 times, intermediate care 71 times, basic care on 440 instances, and patient assistance 64 times.
EMA’s board consists of volunteers and give their off time from work to the organisation. “We are proud of what we have achieved so far,” says second chair Toini Niikondo. “To achieve more, the organisation depends on donations from the industry and the public.”
She added that a challenge is to keep everything running for patients. “For this, I would like to urge individuals and companies to become supporters of EMA Rescue Service.” In light of this, EMA has special corporate sponsorship packages with associated publicity according to the donation value. “Vivo Energy Namibia is one of our bigger corporate sponsors who supply diesel for the ambulances,” Niikondo said.
Members of the public can become supporters for N$950 per annum, which is the average cost of an emergency. However, they say that for every single supporter, two lives can be saved!
For more info, contact 061 302 931, [email protected] or www.ema-organisation.pro