Another smart partnership for NUST, UNAM

UNAM Vice-Chancellor Prof Kenneth Matengu (left) and NUST Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Andrew Niikondo. Photo contributed

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the University of Namibia (UNAM), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the two institutions collaborating in various areas to the benefit of students, staff and the Namibian nation at large.

The parameters of this MoU vary in scope and levels of implementation. It will be at discipline level - computer science, engineering, medicine; at the level of service provision - libraries, science laboratories; and at institutional level - research cooperation and quality assurance.

Furthermore, the MoU will enable the two universities to share resources and to sustain high-cost programmes and facilities, strengthen constituent services, and penetrate new markets.

“In some instances, the national and international funding agencies encourage strong partnerships among local universities as evidence of economic collaboration to eliminate unneeded expenditures and achieve economies of scale and cost savings. In these cases, our collaboration objectives are to reduce duplication and redundancy, gain access to NSFAF funding, recruit international students, engage in advanced research, and utilise high-cost facilities,” said Dr Andrew Niikondo, NUST Acting Vice-Chancellor.

NUST and UNAM already have existing joint collaborations in areas such as agriculture, therefore this MoU is an extension of this partnership. “We also have collaboration related to innovation such as the partnership with the Namibia Business Innovation Institute in manufacturing of respirators and surgical masks. We encourage more projects in product development and market place innovation,” said Prof Kenneth Matengu, the UNAM Vice-Chancellor.



