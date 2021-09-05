Another win for Mboma

Christine Mboma won her Diamond League 200m debut race at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on Friday night. Archive image/ News24

Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma won her Diamond League 200m debut race at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium in a time of 21.84 seconds (s) on Friday night.

Mboma beat a star studded field which included Shericka Jackson of Jamaica who came second (21.95s) and current world champion Dina Asher-Smith of the United Kingdom who came third (22.04s).

Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi was fifth in a time of 22.50s, behind Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States of America who clocked 22.45s.

Mboma started off slow as usual but showed her class in the home straight as she outclassed her opponents.

Speaking to international media soon after the race, Mboma said she was just doing her best and enjoying herself on the track. “In the future, I think I can race faster than that. In the next one or two years, I’ll try the 100m, just to see.”

Masilingi and Mboma have been in scintillating form this year, winning several races, in the process setting world, season and personal best times, culminating with the duo winning several medals at the Junior World Championships recently held and the latter winning a silver medal at this year’s Olympic Games.

The final Diamond League meet of the season takes place in Zürich on 8 and 9 September. – Nampa





