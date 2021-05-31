Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on LGBTQ laws
31 May 2021 | Local News
The rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.
The peaceful Christian campaigners said their march was organised to create awareness that they do not condone ongoing efforts to legalise homosexuality, including same-sex marriage in Namibia. They also oppose the repeal of the sodomy law.
Yet, while the sodomy law criminalises sex between consenting male adults, it has not been enforced in decades and there are no laws that outlaw homosexuality per se.
Over the weekend justice minister Yvonne Dausab underscored this, saying that “homosexuality is not illegal in Namibia”.
She said the sodomy law, which is up for repeal, is “outdated and obsolete” and underlined that the law is not in use. “But the fact that it criminalises consensual sex between two men and not two women makes is discriminatory.”
Dausab further underlined that the sodomy law is unconstitutional. “In order to arrest and convict a male person that has consensual sex with another male person will definitely violate the right to privacy,” she said.
Inevitable
However, the pervasive misplaced belief that homosexuality is illegal is understandable.
Legal expert Toni Hancox of the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) on Monday said the sodomy law does not “make it a criminal offence to be homosexual. But what it does outlaw is intercourse between consenting adult males.”
She added that although government has argued in the past that the law was not enforced, and as such there was no discrimination in practice, “the effect of the law is that the private and individual decisions of a couple of the same sex are being affected and at times outlawed.”
Hancox said the law also constitutes a “form of sex discrimination since it affects only males.”
Dausab further explained “there has not been any use of the law against gay men but the fact that it criminalises consensual sex between two men and not two women makes is discriminatory.”
The recent Law Reform and Development Commission’s (LRDC) proposal to repeal the sodomy law underscores that although there is no statute that directly criminalises a person’s sexual orientation, and no Namibian law prohibits same-sex relationships, the criminalisation of sodomy law “inevitably causes some to believe mistakenly that homosexuality itself is illegal in Namibia”.
The law’s criminalisation of consensual same-sex male sex, also clashes with the constitutional and international law rights of individuals in Namibia, the LRDC warned.
Unequal LGBTQ laws
Namibia’s statute books in addition contain laws that specifically exclude protections for LGBTQ individuals in relationships, such as the protection against domestic violence act. Moreover, the community does not enjoy constitutional or other legal protections from discrimination, hate speech or other forms of harassment.
Namibia does not recognise same-sex marriages solemnised abroad and does not allow same-sex couples from being married in Namibia. And, although Namibia’s government has repeatedly denied that the LGBTQ community are protected under law, the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Working Group’s Universal Periodic Review in May 2021 included multiple calls to improve and strengthen LGBTQ equality and rights.
“Amend [Namibia’s] legislation to abolish provisions discriminating against LGBTI persons, including those criminalising sexual acts between consenting adults of the same gender,” one of the 283 recommendations states.
Alfons Sangunji, one of the organisers of Sunday’s prayer march, said they were marching in response to the “current agenda of campaigning for the legalisation of homosexuality”.
When told that homosexuality is not illegal per se, he underlined: “If they are saying that a man and man can be a family, that is against the Bible.”
He said his group was marching for what they believe in, just as LGBTQ equality campaigners have done recently.
Sangunji conceded that ultimately the decision to repeal the sodomy law is in the hands of government. “I know it's in many countries, but in Namibia, we reject it.”
On Saturday, Dausab said: “The right to life, human dignity, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is what all Namibians are entitled to. In a constitutional democracy all persons must be allowed to have their issues heard. The Executive has the prerogative to decide how this matter must proceed.”