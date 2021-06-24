Apply for sound connect funding now

Namibians in arts organisations, education institutions, associations, industry bodies, hubs and

incubators, media houses and civil society now have the chance to apply for grants after the Music

In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with the Goethe-Institut, launched a funding programme

geared towards supporting creatives in Southern Africa.

Operating under the banner ACP-EU Culture Programme (Southern Africa) - Sound Connects Fund,

the initiative is made possible with funding from the ACP-EU Culture Programme.

The Sound Connects Fund is a multifaceted initiative aimed at accelerating development and

increasing the capacity of the cultural and creative sectors in Southern Africa.

From 2021 to 2024, the fund will award grants worth N$48 million and offer a robust capacity-

building programme to the value of N$9.6 million, to eligible creative and cultural industry

organisations in eight SADC countries besides Namibia, namely Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho,

Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

At least 35 grants will be awarded in this time frame, ranging between N$593 000 and N$3 million.

Crucial initiative

“The Sound Connects Fund is a crucial initiative that will make a huge difference across the creative

industries in the region. We are calling on all eligible organisations to seize this opportunity and

propose sustainable programmes that are aligned to the clear goals of this initiative,” says Eddie

Hatitye, director of the MIAF.

“Together with the MIAF, the Goethe-Institut is proud to be a driving partner of this project,” says

Klaus Krischok, Regional Director of the Goethe-Institut in Sub-Saharan Africa. “Sound Connects as a

joint initiative is more relevant than ever in times when arts and culture are under duress.”

Using the theme of sound as a connecting factor, the fund supports multiple disciplines including

performing arts, animation, film, gaming, photography, videography and the visual arts sectors.

The initiative seeks to support projects and activities that facilitate the rapid production and

distribution of high-quality goods within and outside the region and increase capacities among

professionals.

The first call for grant applications opened on 17 June 2021 and close at midnight on Sunday 25 July

2021. The second and third calls for grant applications are scheduled for 2022.

For more information about applications visit the website http://www.musicinafrica.net/scf and

apply online at http://bit.ly/SCFApplyHere.