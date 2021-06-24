Apply for sound connect funding now

24 June 2021 | Business

Namibians in arts organisations, education institutions, associations, industry bodies, hubs and
incubators, media houses and civil society now have the chance to apply for grants after the Music
In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with the Goethe-Institut, launched a funding programme
geared towards supporting creatives in Southern Africa.
Operating under the banner ACP-EU Culture Programme (Southern Africa) - Sound Connects Fund,
the initiative is made possible with funding from the ACP-EU Culture Programme.
The Sound Connects Fund is a multifaceted initiative aimed at accelerating development and
increasing the capacity of the cultural and creative sectors in Southern Africa.
From 2021 to 2024, the fund will award grants worth N$48 million and offer a robust capacity-
building programme to the value of N$9.6 million, to eligible creative and cultural industry
organisations in eight SADC countries besides Namibia, namely Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho,
Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
At least 35 grants will be awarded in this time frame, ranging between N$593 000 and N$3 million.
Crucial initiative
“The Sound Connects Fund is a crucial initiative that will make a huge difference across the creative
industries in the region. We are calling on all eligible organisations to seize this opportunity and
propose sustainable programmes that are aligned to the clear goals of this initiative,” says Eddie
Hatitye, director of the MIAF.
“Together with the MIAF, the Goethe-Institut is proud to be a driving partner of this project,” says
Klaus Krischok, Regional Director of the Goethe-Institut in Sub-Saharan Africa. “Sound Connects as a
joint initiative is more relevant than ever in times when arts and culture are under duress.”
Using the theme of sound as a connecting factor, the fund supports multiple disciplines including
performing arts, animation, film, gaming, photography, videography and the visual arts sectors.
The initiative seeks to support projects and activities that facilitate the rapid production and
distribution of high-quality goods within and outside the region and increase capacities among
professionals.
The first call for grant applications opened on 17 June 2021 and close at midnight on Sunday 25 July
2021. The second and third calls for grant applications are scheduled for 2022.
For more information about applications visit the website http://www.musicinafrica.net/scf and
apply online at http://bit.ly/SCFApplyHere.

Similar News

 

Future Females free talk on Thursday

2 days ago - 22 June 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] current Covid restrictions in place, the Future Females team in Windhoek decided to host thismonths’ event absolutely free and online.“Due to the...

Namibia Dairies, NAFAU sign agreement

2 days ago - 21 June 2021 | Business

Namibia Dairies (ND) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) last week announced that it had signed a new recognition and procedural agreement,...

Melkies tests Tesla in Germany

1 week ago - 16 June 2021 | Business

The founder and owner of LEFA Transportation Services test-drove the future of transportationwhen he cruised around in a Tesla in Germany recently.Melkies Ausiku has long...

New owners for welding company

2 weeks ago - 09 June 2021 | Business

Kraatz Engineering, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, announced its acquisition of C&V Welding (Pty) Ltd, effective 1 March 2021.The latter will...

Business loans for Covid affected SMEs

2 weeks ago - 06 June 2021 | Business

Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes! Gawaxab has urged businesses affected by Covid-19 to apply for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) loans provided by the Ministry...

Fuel unchanged, but RFA levy increased

3 weeks ago - 28 May 2021 | Business

While the energy ministry announced that fuel prices for June remain unchanged, the finance ministry approved an increase of 7c/l in the Road User Levy...

Future Females focus: God and financial freedom

4 weeks ago - 26 May 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a steward of God, it is our responsibility to use God’s given resources for God-given goals and toensure that we properly manage...

Buy online here now!

4 weeks ago - 26 May 2021 | Business

Namibia’s new online shopping portal, DotDune, is officially open for business.The latest addition to the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) portfolio of companies, DotDune intends to...

Innovations needed now – cash up for grabs!

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Business

Innovators have until 31 July to submit their project proposal to the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) East and Southern Africa. Two winners will receive U$10 000...

Optimistic about growth, opportunities in Namibia

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Business

Namibia’s mining industry boasts significant opportunities and remains one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world according to the Investment Attractiveness Index, says Cilliers...

Latest News

Vorster pumped for Olympic Games

18 minutes ago | Sports

Namibia’s cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster said she is better prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games than she was when she represented the country in Rio,...

Safeguarding cultural heritage

24 minutes ago | Cultural

The Goethe-Institut Namibia supported by the Museums Association of Namibia (MAN) recently held a five-day workshop for officials from across the country to share knowledge...

Werkesel het ’n netjiese aandpak

25 minutes ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzMet bakkie pryse, veral die luukser dubbelkajuitmodelle, wat die hoogte inskiet, begin meeste vervaardigers die lig sien om goedkoper alternatiewe in die...

Bay stel Prisma vry

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Afrikaanse sangeres Janie Bay is weer besig om grense te verskuif, dié keer met haar tweede Afrikaanse album, Prisma. Die album is ’n samevloeisel van...

Outdated features to upgrade before...

1 hour ago | Life Style

While certain antique features can provide a home with character and charm, others will give buyers the impression that the home needs some serious updating,...

Phase feeding in chicken production

1 hour ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiChicken production is a lucrative enterprise that offers a competitive income for farmers that specialize in meat or egg production. However, to...

The high cost of being...

21 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerPoor people can experience many different forms of deprivation at the same time, such as poor health, a lack of education,...

Help ons dokters en verpleegsters

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] skok nuus van een Windhoeker dat haar skoonma oorlede is, het haar aangemoedig om dokters en verpleegsters in hierdie tyd by te staan."My...

‘NSFAF still sorting through list’

1 day - 23 June 2021 | Education

Student Union of Namibia (SUN) president, Bernhard Kavau has expressed concern with the delay in release of the list of students that qualified for financial...

Load More