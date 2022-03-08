Apply for Sound Connects grant now!
08 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment
The second call for grant applications closes on 15 April 2022.
Made possible with funding from the ACP-EU Culture Programme, the fund is aimed at accelerating development in Southern Africa while increasing the capacities of practitioners in the region. The fund supports projects across a wide range of disciplines including, but not limited to, performing arts, visual arts, animation, film, gaming, photography and videography.
This year, applicants will be expected to speak to the theme of Sound Connects Us. Music and sound exist as the universal language that has connected people and communities globally for centuries. It is clear that in Southern Africa’s vibrant cultural sector, sound is a significant force that connects and coexists within a wide range of art forms – in some instances playing a central role in fields such as dance, theatre, video, gaming, film, fashion and related industries.
Eligible projects
The fund will strategically seek to support projects and activities in the cultural and creative sector that:
•Facilitate the rapid production and distribution of high-quality goods within and outside the Southern African region.
•Increase capacities among professionals.
•Support rapid mobility and exchange among creators.
•Enhance access to new markets.
•Develop visual literacy (especially among underrepresented groups).
•Promote advocacy aimed at protecting the interests of creators.
•Support the existence of sustainable financing structures.
Interested organisations can visit the Sound Connects Fund website for more information about the fund and the application process. You can also watch an in-depth video discussion about the Sound Connects Fund on MIAF’s Facebook Page and the How to Apply video on MIAF’s Youtube channel.
For more info, email [email protected]