Apply for your Schengen visa here

As from March this year, the German Embassy will outsource the application process for Schengen visas in Namibia to TLS Group SA with a Visa Application Centre (VAC) based in Windhoek.

According to the European Visa Code, Germany represents Belgium, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Hungary in Schengen visa matters. Thus, Schengen visa procedures for these countries will also be handled at the VAC as from 2 March 2020.

Detailed information regarding the visa application and online appointment booking process at the VAC will be available on the TLS website, which will be accessible as of February 2020 via https://de.tlscontact.com/na/wdh/index.php

Appointments for handing in visa applications will be granted by TLS within two working days. The processing time for a visa application may take up to 15 consecutive days, according to the European Visa Code. However, once the application has been decided on by the embassy, applicants will be informed by TLS immediately for pick up.

In addition to the visa fee, a TLS service fee is payable when the application is submitted. Detailed information on fees and various additional services that TLS offers to applicants, including help to fill the forms, copy service facilities, passport picture taking etc. can be found on the above mentioned website.

Until 28 February 2020, Schengen visa applications will be processed at the German Embassy in Windhoek. The visa application process for national visas (long-term stay in Germany) will remain at the German Embassy in the capital.

Applicants for national visas need to book an online appointment through the embassy’s online booking system. General information on visa applications as well as the online appointment system are available on the Embassy’s website at https://windhuk.diplo.de/na-en/service

The VAC will be located at Unit 3, Mozart Square, 4 - 8 Storch Street in Windhoek. Opening hours for handing in visa applications and picking up passports will be from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00.



