Aquaponics system launched

Schoolchildren to grow their own climate-resistant food

31 March 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Claudia Reiter

The Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Finnish embassy yesterday launched the first aquaponics system at the Aris Primary School as part of a project aimed at contributing to food security in Namibia.
Aquaponics is a combination of aquaculture (fish production) and hydroponics (plant production in water without soil).
The project aims to promote knowledge and understanding in the field of climate-resilient aquaponics. The aim is to strengthen food security and create new opportunities for secure livelihoods in rural communities.
Finnish embassy program coordinator, Hannele Hupanen, said it was important that the community take full responsibility for the project. “It is great to see this system as the first of many and it can act as a showcase for visitors and people interested in the potential of the aquaponics system.”
According to Hupanen, this project has the benefit of bringing children and young people together to learn more about aquaponics by observing the system and being trained in its use. “Taking a hands-on approach is a great way to discover how ecosystems work and how food can be grown.”
The aquaponics project coordinator from the Hanns Seidel Foundation, Burton Julius, said that he would now teach the sixth graders at the school to look after and maintain the system. They should then impart their knowledge to the classes below them.
The fish feed is provided by the Ministry of Fisheries, which must be ordered three months in advance.

Going local
Construction of the aquaponics facility began shortly after the Covid-19 state of emergency was lifted in September last year. Eco Smart Water Technologies Namibia CC was commissioned to build and install the test facilities. The five-person team built a modern, efficient and effective aquaponics system from local products.
During the daily construction process, the project documented and developed a series of instructional videos that are to be used for education and awareness campaigns of TH!NK Namibia in the social media as well as for training.
According to the project, over 60% of Namibians are directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture as the main source of livelihood, income or some other form of material support. The majority of rural communities also struggle with high unemployment and live on meagre incomes, which increases their dependence on agriculture.
In a bid to provide a climate-friendly agricultural solution to these problems, the aquaponics project was established as an alternative of enforcing food self-sufficiency.

Similar News

 

The basics of grazing management

2 days ago - 29 March 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe grazing value and capacity of the land is a factor of certain attributes which includes the soil condition, grass species composition,...

Former public servant pursues full-time farming

1 week ago - 23 March 2021 | Agriculture

Hendrik Motinga, Agribank’s mentee and loan beneficiary under the Affirmative Action Loan Scheme, quit his formal job ten years ago as a Labour Inspector to...

Youth learn about cattle judging

3 weeks ago - 10 March 2021 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Control pests like this

1 month - 15 February 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiWhether you have a small garden to grow your own produce, or if you’re a large-scale farmer, crop production is an activity...

Roots delivers first apples

2 months ago - 29 January 2021 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

Now is the time to harvest rainwater

2 months ago - 18 January 2021 | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Bank backing for locust research

3 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Agriculture

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 towards the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research relating to the outbreak of the locusts in the...

The benefits of mulching

4 months ago - 02 November 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiIn arid and semi-arid countries like Namibia where water is a scarce resource, it is always advisable for farmers to engage in...

Agri-empowerment for women and youth

5 months ago - 20 October 2020 | Agriculture

Relaxed conditions to encourage participation and enhanced financial inclusion is the basis of Agribank’s newly launched loan scheme for women and the youth.The bank decided...

Economic Association hosts annual conference

5 months ago - 08 October 2020 | Agriculture

The Economic Association of Namibia (EAN) hosts a large-scale conference under on Maximizing Agricultural Potential for Namibia’s Development on 21 October 2020.This theme was chosen...

Latest News

Another loss for Desert Jewels

22 hours ago | Sports

The SPAR Proteas retained their unbeaten record at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations tournament in Cape Town on Tuesday, with an emphatic 59-26 win over the...

Textbooks for Oanob PS

22 hours ago | Education

Support Ulm e.V., in collaboration with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT) donated textbooks and teacher’s guides to Oanob Primary School in Rehoboth. The donation...

Aquaponics system launched

22 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Claudia ReiterThe Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Finnish embassy yesterday launched the first aquaponics system at the Aris Primary School as part of...

German government supports OYO

23 hours ago | Education

The German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck and Dr Philippe Talavera, director of the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO), signed a funding agreement for OYO’s “Girls...

MTB schools league off to...

1 day - 31 March 2021 | Sports

The FNB MTB schools league began last Friday, with almost 200 riders ranging from under 6 to under 18 years participating. “We are ecstatic with...

Lost hippo looking for his...

1 day - 30 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] family is making it their mission to find the owner of a lost hippo soft toy they picked up on theUis –...

Local hockey going for gold

1 day - 30 March 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) will give it their all at the upcoming Indoor Africa Hockey Cup slated for 15 to 18 April at the...

The dollar-rand peg: Time to...

1 day - 30 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Carel Jordaan, RMB TraderNamibia’s sophisticated and liquid foreign exchange market plays a crucial role in its economy. Notwithstanding the country’s size, we have...

Negotiate rental escalations like a...

1 day - 30 March 2021 | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Load More