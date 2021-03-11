Around the globe in seven days
11 March 2021 | Sports
One challenge. Seven days. A total of 95 participating countries and a 40 075km goal.
The World Water Run starts on 16 March and ends on 22 March, and sees activists and runners unite
in a global online challenge to collectively cover the circumference of the world.
The theme for this year’s run is “valuing water”. According to organiser Mina Guli, water can mean
something different to each and every one of us, and yet water is critical to all of our societies and
economies.
We need water for everything we produce, manufacture and use. We need it at home, at school and
for our livelihoods. Water holds great cultural and spiritual significance. Experts predict that there
will be a shortfall of 40% in usable water supplies within the next 10 years.
“I launched the non-profit Thirst in March 2012. What started as a crazy idea sketched on a
whiteboard became a movement that would stretch across China. Thirst has now reached well over
a million of kids, parents, teachers and government officials,” Guli says on her website.
Thirst launched on World Water Day with two education workshops of 1 000 students each. It has
conducted on-campus education programs for more than 40 000 children in Chinese schools and
universities, and 300 000 young people at workshops, events and music festivals.
It has established 120 student clubs in 12 provinces across China and created online communities in
popular media. In an attempt to raise awareness of water shortage challenges, Guli attempted to
run 100 marathons in 100 days but was forced to stop on day 63 with a fracture in her femur.
Namibians can also join the challenge by filling in the form online at
https://www.minaguli.com/world-water-run#sign-up
You can choose a distance starting from 5km to a 100km. You can also choose from a number of
statements that will be printed on your bib, ranging from, “Access to water is central to a sustainable
future for all”, or “Global demand for fresh water will exceed supply by 40% in 2030”.
To log your running efforts, download the Strava app.