Around the world – eight times!

Windhoek • [email protected] The goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness onthe value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners from 132countries covered 320 000kms – circling the earth an impressive eight times!“This was a united effort to achieve a goal that was far bigger than any one ofus could have achieved alone. As a global community of runners, hikers andwalkers, we came together for water,” said Mina Guli in an email to everyonethat participated.The aim of the World Water Run was to shine attention on valuing water. Gulisaid that water can mean something different everyone; the fact is water iscritical to all of our societies and economies. “We need water for everythingwe produce, manufacture and use. We need it at home, at school and for ourlivelihoods. Water holds great cultural and spiritual significance,” she said.Major shortfallExperts predict that there will be a shortfall of 40% in usable water supplieswithin the next ten years.Guli launched the non-profit Thirst in March 2012. What started as a crazy ideasketched on a whiteboard, quickly became a movement that would stretchacross China. Thirst has now reached well over a million children, parents,teachers and government officials, Guli says on her website.Thirst launched on World Water Day with two education workshops of 1000students each. It has conducted on-campus education programs for more than40 000 children in Chinese schools and universities, as well as 300 000 youngpeople at workshops, events and music festivals.Their next event, Global Runners Day, will be celebrated in June.