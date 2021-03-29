Around the world – eight times!
29 March 2021 | Sports
The goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness on
the value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners from 132
countries covered 320 000kms – circling the earth an impressive eight times!
“This was a united effort to achieve a goal that was far bigger than any one of
us could have achieved alone. As a global community of runners, hikers and
walkers, we came together for water,” said Mina Guli in an email to everyone
that participated.
The aim of the World Water Run was to shine attention on valuing water. Guli
said that water can mean something different everyone; the fact is water is
critical to all of our societies and economies. “We need water for everything
we produce, manufacture and use. We need it at home, at school and for our
livelihoods. Water holds great cultural and spiritual significance,” she said.
Major shortfall
Experts predict that there will be a shortfall of 40% in usable water supplies
within the next ten years.
Guli launched the non-profit Thirst in March 2012. What started as a crazy idea
sketched on a whiteboard, quickly became a movement that would stretch
across China. Thirst has now reached well over a million children, parents,
teachers and government officials, Guli says on her website.
Thirst launched on World Water Day with two education workshops of 1000
students each. It has conducted on-campus education programs for more than
40 000 children in Chinese schools and universities, as well as 300 000 young
people at workshops, events and music festivals.
Their next event, Global Runners Day, will be celebrated in June.