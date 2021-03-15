Arrows fly at St George’s

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) shoot.

By 07:00 the first group of the 109 archers from 14 school / clubs were ready, along with 16 Adult Archery Group (AAG) members.

Due to Covid-19, only 50 archers and Basic Archery Instructors (BAI) were allowed on the field at a time, so only two Bulls' Eye and one Animal Round were shot. What was lovely to see, was that archers who have completed their NASP school career, are continuing with the AAG and as BAI for their schools.

Just before 17:00 the shooting was done and the archers broke down the range and returned home, satisfied at having had a good day of shooting in the sun knowing that they had given their best. Many archers improved on their personal best score!



Winners

Bulls’ Eye Round Junior Boys: Luke Estrela (St Paul’s College)

Bulls’ Eye Round Junior Girls: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op)

Bulls’ Eye Round Senior Boys: Burton Weakley (WHS)

Bulls’ Eye Round Senior Girls: Kyra Nghishekwa (St Paul’s College)

Animal Round Junior Boys: Wynand Olivier (Privaatskool Moria)

Animal Round Junior Girls: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op)

Animal Round Senior Boys: Damian Beukes (St Paul’s College)

Animal Round Senior Girls: Lu-anne Gaugler (Danie Joubert School)

Bulls’ Eye and Animal Round Junior Boys: Wynand Olivier (Privaatskool Moria)

Bulls’ Eye and Animal Round Junior Girls: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op)

Bulls’ Eye and Animal Round Senior Boys: Burton Weakley (WHS)

Bulls’ Eye and Animal Round Senior Girls: Kyra Nghishekwa (St Paul’s College)

AAG Ladies: Christie Agenbach

AAG Men: Johan Reas



The organisers say a big thank you to the parents for travelling many kilometres to support their children’s ambitions, the Afro Pumps team for helping with the setting up and tacking of the range, as well as The Belly Deli team and the BAIs for making sure everything ran smoothly on the range.

The next shoot takes place on Saturday, 10 April 2021 in Walvis Bay.

