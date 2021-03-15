Arrows fly at St George’s

15 March 2021 | Sports

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) shoot.
By 07:00 the first group of the 109 archers from 14 school / clubs were ready, along with 16 Adult Archery Group (AAG) members.
Due to Covid-19, only 50 archers and Basic Archery Instructors (BAI) were allowed on the field at a time, so only two Bulls' Eye and one Animal Round were shot. What was lovely to see, was that archers who have completed their NASP school career, are continuing with the AAG and as BAI for their schools.
Just before 17:00 the shooting was done and the archers broke down the range and returned home, satisfied at having had a good day of shooting in the sun knowing that they had given their best. Many archers improved on their personal best score!

Winners
Bulls’ Eye Round Junior Boys: Luke Estrela (St Paul’s College)
Bulls’ Eye Round Junior Girls: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op)
Bulls’ Eye Round Senior Boys: Burton Weakley (WHS)
Bulls’ Eye Round Senior Girls: Kyra Nghishekwa (St Paul’s College)
Animal Round Junior Boys: Wynand Olivier (Privaatskool Moria)
Animal Round Junior Girls: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op)
Animal Round Senior Boys: Damian Beukes (St Paul’s College)
Animal Round Senior Girls: Lu-anne Gaugler (Danie Joubert School)
Bulls’ Eye and Animal Round Junior Boys: Wynand Olivier (Privaatskool Moria)
Bulls’ Eye and Animal Round Junior Girls: Annere Wamback (Berg-Op)
Bulls’ Eye and Animal Round Senior Boys: Burton Weakley (WHS)
Bulls’ Eye and Animal Round Senior Girls: Kyra Nghishekwa (St Paul’s College)
AAG Ladies: Christie Agenbach
AAG Men: Johan Reas

The organisers say a big thank you to the parents for travelling many kilometres to support their children’s ambitions, the Afro Pumps team for helping with the setting up and tacking of the range, as well as The Belly Deli team and the BAIs for making sure everything ran smoothly on the range.
The next shoot takes place on Saturday, 10 April 2021 in Walvis Bay.

Similar News

 

Drug-free sport in the spotlight

15th of March 13:12 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia and Namibia Health Plan (NHP) have come on board as the official sponsors of the Drug Free Sport workshop, which will be hosted...

AN Grand Prix this weekend

2 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Sports

Namibian para-athletes are ready for the Athletics Namibia (AN) Grand Prix taking place in Swakopmund on Saturday.The Grand Prix – the first event organised by...

Around the globe in seven days

4 days ago - 11 March 2021 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] challenge. Seven days. A total of 95 participating countries and a 40 075km goal.The World Water Run starts on 16 March and ends on...

Fistball on the cards this weekend

5 days ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) faces Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and SFC Old Boys at the first fistball tournament of the season. The Bank Windhoek...

Top Tennis: Junior tournament winners crowned

5 days ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

The third tournament in a series of nine junior tennis matches for which ranking points can be collected to qualify for the Junior Masters at...

Swimmers take to the water again

5 days ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships take place at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital from Thursday to Sunday, with 144 swimmers...

N$2 million boost for DSN

6 days ago - 08 March 2021 | Sports

NamPower boosted its commitment to Disability Sports Namibia (DSN) with a sponsorship of N$2 million.DSN, which has three bodies - the Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC),...

CVA league kicks off

6 days ago - 08 March 2021 | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) started with their 2021 season at Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek on Saturday.The busy weekend saw Revivals Volleyball Club...

Miller and Johannes win Nedbank XCM champions

1 week ago - 07 March 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller and Carmen Johannes were crowned Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Marathon (XCM) champions after impressive individual performances during the national championships on Saturday.The...

Cycle away on Saturday

1 week ago - 05 March 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank National XCM Championships take place at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday (6 March 2021) – an event that is very...

Latest News

Same sex couple appeal to...

15th of March 13:07 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] South African married to a Namibian of the same gender plans to appeal a High Court decision at the Supreme Court that...

A heart from women

15th of March 12:59 | Events

For decades, women have been needlessly dying because research and treatment of cardiovascular disease have primarily been focused on men.In light of this, the Namibia...

Arrows fly at St George’s

15th of March 12:33 | Sports

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery...

President visits Osona Village

17 hours ago | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement...

On death and taxes

17 hours ago | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Reho school fire being investigated

17 hours ago | Crime

NamPol at Rehoboth are investigating the cause of the fire that extensively damaged a block at the Rehoboth High School on Thursday night.In a police...

Local procurement pushed

17 hours ago | Government

Government has in the past three years pumped in N$1 billion into the public procurement process to promote locally registered companies and hopes to continue...

AN Grand Prix this weekend

2 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Sports

Namibian para-athletes are ready for the Athletics Namibia (AN) Grand Prix taking place in Swakopmund on Saturday.The Grand Prix – the first event organised by...

Win with water!

3 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Environment

The Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA) is running a photo contest specifically aimed at youth in Southern Africa in honour of World Water Day...

Load More