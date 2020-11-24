Art and more at CIDS Centre

Awesome prizes up for grabs

24 November 2020 | Education

Excitement is running high at the Child Intervention and Disability Support (CIDS) Centre in Suiderhof, where the young students are preparing for their annual art, science and technology exhibition, showcasing what they have learnt this past year.
At the same time, the event is also an entrepreneur’s day with the likes of the “Cool Boys” selling something ice cold to drink, and the “Braai Boys” who are responsible for tantalising visitors’ taste buds.
“Of course there are also other goodies to look forward to,” says Principal Madri Colvin. She says that the young entrepreneurs each received start-up capital as a springboard for their small businesses. The team that makes the most profit wins an outing to the movies.
According to Colvin, there is also a lucky draw on the day, with 200 tickets on sale starting at N$1 for ticket number 1 up to N$200 for ticket number 200; all you have to do is commit to paying the amount stated on the ticket you draw.
A total of 25 prizes are up for grabs that have a minimum value of N$250, so really it’s a bargain all the way! These prizes were all made available by wonderful sponsors and include two nights for two including breakfast at Hotel Thule, paintball fun at the Action Arena for 8, a variety of hampers, vouchers and more.
A small educational fair, with the likes of Kumon and others exhibiting, is part and parcel of the days’ events.
There will also be a donation box where good Samaritans can leave something special for charity.
The event takes place at the CIDS Centre at 16 Seder Street, Suiderhof, on 1 December from 09:00, with the prize giving at 13:30.
For more information, contact Madri at 081 277 3285 or Genevieve at 081 578 2478.

