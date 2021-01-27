Art auction on Saturday

27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Definition Art hosts an art auction at The Village Opera House this Saturday, with well-known artists like Nambowa Malua, Hage Nasheotwalwa, Michelle Isaak, Elizebeth Shinana and Laimi Mbangula as well as new artists like Bianca Ahrens, Alison Musodza, Cecilia Smith and Jonette Erwee and others participating.
Their original works of art ranging from N$500 to N$9500 will be on sale.
According to Emmanuel Enkara of the ENK Institute for Public Art and owner of the interactive art experience and pop-up store, Definition Art in Maerua Mall, the collection features contemporary art from creative local, abstract and inspiring artists.
“This art is perfect for corporate, lodge and personal settings, and your contribution to their livelihood will be highly appreciated,” Emmanuel says.
The event starts at 12:00, “but I recommend you arrive at 11:30!” says Emmanuel. Entry is free. The event will also be steamed live on Definition Art’s Instagram feed.
The Village Opera House is located at the corner of Robert Mugabe Ave & Liliencron Street. Call 081 833 5009 for more information.

