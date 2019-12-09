Art in the east

09 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

The national arts extension programme under the ministry of education arts and culture held the first-ever art exhibition in Gobabis last Thursday, where 18 local artists and 16 learners exhibited their work, which included paintings, drawings, sculptures made of wood, paper maché and stone.
The exhibition was aimed at giving local artists exposure while also creating a platform for them to interact and sell their artwork.
Speaking at the event, chief education officer in the ministry’s directorate of arts and culture, Samuel Amunkete, said to witness an arts exhibition in a town like Gobabis is growth in the right direction for art in Namibia as such events mainly take place in Windhoek. “In February next year, we are going to officially attach art officers to the regional councils in the respective regions. This will create a platform for more events such as this in the different regions.”
The ministry’s art officer in Gobabis, Silverius Olibile said there is a lot of talent in Gobabis, but the community does not recognise art. “Art education is very important. At times a child might be slow academically but very good in art and with their artwork, they can make a living,” he said.
Speaking to Nampa during the exhibition, Sithole Wolraot said as an artist it means a lot for him to be able to showcase his work as the town does not usually host such events where artists can interact and learn from each other. “Apart from engaging with fellow artists from my community, this has also created a market where we can sell our work and also connect with future potential customers.”
A fashion show was also held as part of the exhibition, where local fashion designer Melody Imiltvaud showcased her collection. – Nampa

Similar News

 

The Empty Armchair debuts

4 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Dr Libertina Amathila’s latest book, The Empty Armchair, was launched in the capital last week.When Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertina Amathila retired in 2010, after...

Musicwoche to hit the high notes

4 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14...

Chill with Windhoek Express

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Shades of Ghana, a collection of glass beads, batik and clothing created by Kudjo Owusu, is exhibited at the Omba Gallery until 15...

Frozen II hits fever pitch

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

If you have young girls in the house, there is no way you could have missed that Frozen II began screening in Windhoek last week....

Get your house Christmas ready

1 week ago - 05 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

December is here, which means that if you have yet to put up your Christmas decorations, then you’re already behind!But, despite the Christmas stockings, Santa...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 04 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Atelier 7881 presents a monochrome exhibition with paintings, sketches and collages by Marcii Magson at 10 Oranje Street in Windhoek until 5 December....

What’s hot and happening at the coast

1 week ago - 04 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Bank Windhoek hosts the annual Summer Festival for visitors to the coast from Friday 6 December until Saturday 21 December, featuring loads of entertainment and...

Dancing their way to N$30 000!

1 week ago - 04 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel The fourth Kongoma dance festival is almost at its end, with the final taking place on Saturday at theSam Nujoma stadium.According to organiser...

Ghetto dreams are gold

1 week ago - 03 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • [email protected] hip-hop artist Paulus Kavindji (23), better known as Yung Kavin, has just released his second studio album, Ghetto Hero.Talking to this publication,...

Celebrating the end of a decade

2 weeks ago - 03 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

There are only a handful days left of this year, but also of this entire decade! To mark the end of thisimportant cycle, the public...

Latest News

The gift of change

4 days ago - 13 December 2019 | Health

December would probably be the worst time for most people to think about changing anything. Everyone seems tired and ready for relaxation. According to local...

The Empty Armchair debuts

4 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Dr Libertina Amathila’s latest book, The Empty Armchair, was launched in the capital last week.When Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertina Amathila retired in 2010, after...

Musicwoche to hit the high...

4 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14...

Don’t be fooled!

4 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Banking

“While everyone starts to relax and ease up for the upcoming holidays, this is exactly when criminals, fraudsters and scam artists become more active. Our...

Free help for foot and...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Health

Claudia ReiterFor the second time, Namibia is hosting foot and ankle surgeons from Europe and America as part of the Steps2Walk conference currently taking place...

Cooking up a plan to...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Ester Kamati The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showed support to the LidarFoundation’s initiatives by donating kitchen equipment towards their skills training programme.The...

NHE housing project starts in...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel A total of N$2.8 million from a N$10 million budget will be used by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to build eight houses...

Saam word mooi gemaak

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Een mooi gebaar het ’n kettingreaksie op Rehoboth meegebring: Om meisies mooi te maak vir hulle matriekafskeid.Monika van Wyk en haar ma, Memory,...

A coat of excellence

5 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Life Style

An elated Hugo Nell was announced as the winner of the N$50 000 cash prize in NEO Paint’s Paint Namibia a Different Colour competition. The...

Load More