Art in the east

The national arts extension programme under the ministry of education arts and culture held the first-ever art exhibition in Gobabis last Thursday, where 18 local artists and 16 learners exhibited their work, which included paintings, drawings, sculptures made of wood, paper maché and stone.

The exhibition was aimed at giving local artists exposure while also creating a platform for them to interact and sell their artwork.

Speaking at the event, chief education officer in the ministry’s directorate of arts and culture, Samuel Amunkete, said to witness an arts exhibition in a town like Gobabis is growth in the right direction for art in Namibia as such events mainly take place in Windhoek. “In February next year, we are going to officially attach art officers to the regional councils in the respective regions. This will create a platform for more events such as this in the different regions.”

The ministry’s art officer in Gobabis, Silverius Olibile said there is a lot of talent in Gobabis, but the community does not recognise art. “Art education is very important. At times a child might be slow academically but very good in art and with their artwork, they can make a living,” he said.

Speaking to Nampa during the exhibition, Sithole Wolraot said as an artist it means a lot for him to be able to showcase his work as the town does not usually host such events where artists can interact and learn from each other. “Apart from engaging with fellow artists from my community, this has also created a market where we can sell our work and also connect with future potential customers.”

A fashion show was also held as part of the exhibition, where local fashion designer Melody Imiltvaud showcased her collection. – Nampa

