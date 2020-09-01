Artists celebrate ‘30’

Join opening online

01 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Nina van Zyl

Inspired by Namibia’s 30 years of independence, the idea for the ‘30’ group exhibition was born. Zero is a symbol of infinity, wholeness, flow and cycles. Three symbolises creativity and optimism. Combined, thirty has a special significance in the cycle of time.
At its heart, 30 is a group show celebrating Namibian art and artists. In addition to works from the extensive Arts Association Heritage Trust (AAHT) Collection, the exhibition shows works by contemporary artists specifically created with the symbolism of ‘30’ in mind.
Combined, this presentation not only showcases the development of Namibian art but also the variety of mediums (clay, wood, steel, paper collage, oil on canvas, linocut print, cardboard print on paper), styles, viewpoints and subject matter that is reflective of Namibia’s artistic consciousness.
The exhibition offers the viewer the unique experience of confronting a floor-to-ceiling smorgasbord of colour, shape, form and texture, of past and present. It is a reflection on Namibian art, where it’s come from and where it is today.
Elia Shiwoohamba, Nicky Marais, Tina Basson, Urte Remmert are but three of all the contemporary artists who are participating, while works by the likes of Asser Karita, Samuel Amunkete, Herman Mbamba, Susan Mitchinson and Walter Amadhila will be on display as part of the AAHT Collection.
Join the opening of the ‘30’ group exhibition on 3 September at 5.30pm via Zoom where four of the featured artists present their works.
Zoom log-in details: Meeting ID: 736 535 5851; Passcode: 549997.
The exhibition runs at the NAA gallery (Old Grüner Kranz complex, 10-14 Macadam Street), until Thursday, 17 September 2020 and in line with GRN Covid-19 directives.
Info: [email protected] or 061 302 261.

