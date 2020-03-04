Artists making an effort - Ekandjo

NAMAs update

Photo Michael Kayunde

This year's edition of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) are taking place in Swakopmund on 2 May.

Speaking at a media conference in Windhoek, the event's executive chairperson Tim Ekandjo said they received 650 entries for the 10th edition, with 101 entries failing to make the cut. This number, according to Ekandjo, although not favourable, is an indication that artists had made an effort to comply with entry rules.

“While we commend the vetting committee, the artists have really made an effort to make sure they enter in the right category and this comes to show that we have grown,” he said.

Ekandjo said the first phase of the judging process had been completed and that the second phase commenced last week. He added that the second phase will look into nominating artists for the top six categories which are usually not open for entry from the artists.

“We are looking forward to creating a different look and feel of the NAMAs 2020, while capturing moments for the awards for the last nine years. The seating arrangements will also be different and those attending can expect a more engaging feel,” Ekandjo said.

Another change is that the organising committee will do away with VIP tickets.

The committee is yet to select performing artists for the evening to fill the 30 available slots. Ekandjo emphasised that the performance slots are given preference to nominated artists, adding that the awards are pinned to celebrate those who made the nominee list and thus only fair to select performers from that list.

The nominee announcement is scheduled for 27 March 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia in the capital. – Nampa



