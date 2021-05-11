Artists with disabilities to showcase their talent

The NTN and the Namibian National Association of the Deaf calls on artists with disabilities to showcase their creative talents. Photo NTN

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase their creative talents for a performing arts project slated for 24 May to 12 July 2021.

NTN public relations officer Desiree Mentor in a statement on Monday said the NNAD aims to protect the social, financial, linguistic and cultural interests of deaf people, thus its vision is that the language, culture and legacy of the deaf will be acknowledged and respected in the pursuit of life, freedom and equality.

“The NTN’s partnership with the NNAD is particularly important, as it complements its vision to nurture creative and employment opportunities for various Namibian artists and to create critical and socially relevant engagements through performing arts,” she said.

The project aims to bring together artists with different disabilities (not limited to hearing impairment) to work together in promoting their capabilities and to raise awareness among the general public on the rights of persons with disabilities in Namibia.

“Interested artists with disabilities that are 18 years and older are requested to book a showcase slot, to present their creative talents not exceeding one minute with the NTN or the NNAD, from 10 to 21 May 2021, between 09:30 and 16:00, excluding public holidays,” Mentor said.

Artists can showcase their talent in the areas of acting, poetry, dance/movement.

Mentor recommended early bookings, adding that successful candidates would be contacted for the performance projects that will take place 24 May to 12 July.

The project is based in Windhoek, however interested artists living outside the city and are able to relocate to Windhoek at their own cost, should they be successful, are advised to send a WhatsApp query and their showcase to Mentor at 081 124 4285.

The project is funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia. – Nampa

