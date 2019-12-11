As Africa gains development ground, new inequalities emerge

Impressive progress, elusive SDGs

11 December 2019 | Africa

Namibia continues to be in the medium human development category with a Human Development Index (HDI) value of 0.645 for 2018, positioning it at 130 out of 189 countries and territories, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) 2019 Human Development Report.
According to the report, titled “Beyond income, beyond averages, beyond today: inequalities in human development in the 21st century”, Namibia’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) estimation (2013) reveals that 38% of the population (963 000 people) are multi-dimensionally poor while an additional 20.3% are classified as vulnerable to multi-dimensional poverty (514 000 people).
Furthermore, the report notes that African women and girls continue to face deeply entrenched challenges to their human development progress. Namibia has a Gender Inequality Index (GII) value of 0.460, ranking it 108 out of 162 countries in the 2018 index, making it one of the most unequal countries globally.
According to the report, in general African countries have made significant strides in advancing human development, gaining ground on primary education and health. However, a new generation of inequalities is opening up that, left unchecked, threatens to undermine further progress and make it harder for those already behind to catch up.
The report notes that just as the gap in basic living standards is narrowing, with an unprecedented number of people escaping poverty, hunger and disease, new inequalities are becoming more pronounced. “These inequalities are more pronounced around tertiary education, and the seismic effects of technology and the climate crisis. This is the new face of inequality, but inequality is not beyond solutions,” says UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner.

‘Significant improvements’
Based on the latest HDI, Africa has experienced one of the most significant improvements in human development. Yet significant challenges remain, with African countries finding themselves at a crossroads, facing the dual challenge of ensuring that those furthest behind make progress with the basics, while paving the way for those further ahead to keep pace with the emerging requirements of today’s world.
While poverty rates have declined across the continent, progress has been uneven. If current trends continue, the report asserts that nearly 9 of 10 people in extreme poverty – more than 300 million – will be in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2030. Among countries that are off track to achieve the SDGs by 2030, most are in Africa. Many African countries also face low tertiary education rates and relatively limited access to broadband, thwarted in part by low digital literacy and skills.
“There is much to celebrate in the unprecedented progress Africa has achieved over the past two decades, especially in fundamentals,” says Ahunna Eziakonwa, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa. “But the goalposts are moving, and we need to ensure that people are well positioned today to get ahead tomorrow.”
The report recommends policies that go beyond income and are anchored in lifespan interventions starting even before birth. Such human capital investments must continue through a person’s life, from pre-natal care, to education, to the labour market and retirement. It argues that taxation must be part of a broader system of policies that enhance governance, improve public expenditure management and provide alternatives to a carbon-intensive lifestyle..
“The good news is that they (inequalities) are not inevitable,” says Pedro Conceição, Director of the Human Development Report Office and lead author of the Human Development Report. “Every society has a choice about the level and kind of inequality it is prepared to tolerate.”

Similar News

 

African migrations: ­opportunity not crisis

8 months ago - 14 April 2019 | Africa

Ibrahim Governance Weekend Debating and discussing African migrations, youth and jobs, the 2019 Ibrahim Governance Weekend, held in Abidjan last week, heard that the...

Latest News

The gift of change

4 days ago - 13 December 2019 | Health

December would probably be the worst time for most people to think about changing anything. Everyone seems tired and ready for relaxation. According to local...

The Empty Armchair debuts

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Dr Libertina Amathila’s latest book, The Empty Armchair, was launched in the capital last week.When Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertina Amathila retired in 2010, after...

Musicwoche to hit the high...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14...

Don’t be fooled!

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Banking

“While everyone starts to relax and ease up for the upcoming holidays, this is exactly when criminals, fraudsters and scam artists become more active. Our...

Free help for foot and...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Health

Claudia ReiterFor the second time, Namibia is hosting foot and ankle surgeons from Europe and America as part of the Steps2Walk conference currently taking place...

Cooking up a plan to...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Ester Kamati The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showed support to the LidarFoundation’s initiatives by donating kitchen equipment towards their skills training programme.The...

NHE housing project starts in...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel A total of N$2.8 million from a N$10 million budget will be used by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to build eight houses...

Saam word mooi gemaak

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Een mooi gebaar het ’n kettingreaksie op Rehoboth meegebring: Om meisies mooi te maak vir hulle matriekafskeid.Monika van Wyk en haar ma, Memory,...

A coat of excellence

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Life Style

An elated Hugo Nell was announced as the winner of the N$50 000 cash prize in NEO Paint’s Paint Namibia a Different Colour competition. The...

Load More