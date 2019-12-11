As Africa gains development ground, new inequalities emerge

Impressive progress, elusive SDGs

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Namibia continues to be in the medium human development category with a Human Development Index (HDI) value of 0.645 for 2018, positioning it at 130 out of 189 countries and territories, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) 2019 Human Development Report.

According to the report, titled “Beyond income, beyond averages, beyond today: inequalities in human development in the 21st century”, Namibia’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) estimation (2013) reveals that 38% of the population (963 000 people) are multi-dimensionally poor while an additional 20.3% are classified as vulnerable to multi-dimensional poverty (514 000 people).

Furthermore, the report notes that African women and girls continue to face deeply entrenched challenges to their human development progress. Namibia has a Gender Inequality Index (GII) value of 0.460, ranking it 108 out of 162 countries in the 2018 index, making it one of the most unequal countries globally.

According to the report, in general African countries have made significant strides in advancing human development, gaining ground on primary education and health. However, a new generation of inequalities is opening up that, left unchecked, threatens to undermine further progress and make it harder for those already behind to catch up.

The report notes that just as the gap in basic living standards is narrowing, with an unprecedented number of people escaping poverty, hunger and disease, new inequalities are becoming more pronounced. “These inequalities are more pronounced around tertiary education, and the seismic effects of technology and the climate crisis. This is the new face of inequality, but inequality is not beyond solutions,” says UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner.



‘Significant improvements’

Based on the latest HDI, Africa has experienced one of the most significant improvements in human development. Yet significant challenges remain, with African countries finding themselves at a crossroads, facing the dual challenge of ensuring that those furthest behind make progress with the basics, while paving the way for those further ahead to keep pace with the emerging requirements of today’s world.

While poverty rates have declined across the continent, progress has been uneven. If current trends continue, the report asserts that nearly 9 of 10 people in extreme poverty – more than 300 million – will be in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2030. Among countries that are off track to achieve the SDGs by 2030, most are in Africa. Many African countries also face low tertiary education rates and relatively limited access to broadband, thwarted in part by low digital literacy and skills.

“There is much to celebrate in the unprecedented progress Africa has achieved over the past two decades, especially in fundamentals,” says Ahunna Eziakonwa, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa. “But the goalposts are moving, and we need to ensure that people are well positioned today to get ahead tomorrow.”

The report recommends policies that go beyond income and are anchored in lifespan interventions starting even before birth. Such human capital investments must continue through a person’s life, from pre-natal care, to education, to the labour market and retirement. It argues that taxation must be part of a broader system of policies that enhance governance, improve public expenditure management and provide alternatives to a carbon-intensive lifestyle..

“The good news is that they (inequalities) are not inevitable,” says Pedro Conceição, Director of the Human Development Report Office and lead author of the Human Development Report. “Every society has a choice about the level and kind of inequality it is prepared to tolerate.”

