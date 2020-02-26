Aschenborn exhibits

A collection of works by renowned Namibian artist Dieter Aschenborn is currently being exhibited in the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund

Dieter Aschenborn’s career as an artist spanned 60 years and over two continents. His work includes animals, fauna and occasionally people.

Aschenborn, who has worked with various mediums, is best known for his works on parchment and leather, which have made the artwork a collector’s item. His second passion was working with charcoal.

All his works are characterized by a commitment to realism and narrative sensitivity.

As part of the exhibition, work by the rest of the Aschenborn family can also be viewed and purchased.

Every artist in the family was inspired by the previous generation.

