Assault case highlights state’s transphobia
16 May 2021 | Justice
Four years after a police officer arrested and assaulted a Namibian trans woman in front of a police station as captured on CCTV footage, her N$200 000 lawsuit concluded with closing arguments on Friday.
The case brought by Mercedez von Cloete highlighted long-term concerns by international organisations such as the United Nations and local human rights groups, of the institutionalised abuse, discrimination and harassment by police against lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex persons.
Judgement is expected on 15 November this year by High Court judge Esi Schimming-Chase.
During closing arguments on Friday, Shimming-Chase on multiple occasions interrupted state advocate Ndiriraro Kauari to instruct him to refer to Von Cloete by her female pronoun. At one point she curtly interjected a “she”, after Kauari said “he” when referring to Von Cloete.
The court’s instructions at the start of the trial had been clear that Von Cloete would be referred to by her chosen gender pronoun, which the state ignored on several occasions.
The state argued on Friday that Von Cloete had not produced evidence during the trial proving the impact of the police assault. In response, Schimming-Chase asked Kauari: “So court must just ignore the kick and punches from the officer on the video evidence?”
According to Equal Rights Namibia, a coalition of human rights groups, the case is an opportunity for Namibia to address state entrenched transphobia, homophobia and biphobia, longstanding problems highlighted by several international organisations.
‘Routine violations’
A report compiled by local and international human rights organisations that was submitted on Namibia’s Compliance with the UN Convention Against Torture in 2016, concluded that “police officers routinely violate the human rights of LGBT individuals by arbitrarily arresting them or subjecting them to physical violence.”
The report underlined that Namibia has failed to “uphold its treaty obligations under the Convention Against Torture in laws and practices related to its treatment of LGBTI Namibians” who are continually subjected to “targeted discrimination and violence, both at the hands of State and non-State actors”.
In 2011, the Namibian government rejected the UN Universal Periodic Review recommendations on LGBTI rights. This year, the justice ministry tabled an updated law on domestic violence protections that specifically excluded protections to same-sex couples.
Seeking justice
Von Cloete’s visit to a fast food outlet in the early morning hours of 6 July 2017 resulted in her being taken into custody and driven to a nearby police station for allegedly being unruly in public.
During her trial last week, camera footage was presented to court showing a police officer, identified only as Constable Kavari assaulting Von Cloete after they exited the back of the police van. The footage showed Kavari pulling her and forcefully holding her, while Von Cloete tries to free herself from his grip. Eventually the police officer is seen kicking her to the ground.
The state argued that the officer had acted in self-defence. Von Cloete allegedly “was the aggressor and acted violently towards Officer Kavari by throwing punches and swung her handbag at him. Officer Kavari retaliated in self-defence by kicking the plaintiff once.”
The state admitted her arrest had been unlawful, and suggested to the court that the matter be settled with a N$10 000 payment for the assault and unlawful arrest.
‘Pure harassment’
Von Cloete’s lawyer, Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile, however said the incident a “pure and simple act of harassment at the hands of the police for no other reason than that the plaintiff is a trans woman”.
During the trial, Von Cloete testified that she was assaulted in the police van on the way to the station, while handcuffed. The officer punctuated the assault by calling her derogatory names related to her gender identity. The state also denied this.
Von Cloete says the assault left her deeply traumatised, and that she has lived in fear of the police since then. She also said that the assault was not the first case of bullying by the police.