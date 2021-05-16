Assault case highlights state’s transphobia

16 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

Four years after a police officer arrested and assaulted a Namibian trans woman in front of a police station as captured on CCTV footage, her N$200 000 lawsuit concluded with closing arguments on Friday.
The case brought by Mercedez von Cloete highlighted long-term concerns by international organisations such as the United Nations and local human rights groups, of the institutionalised abuse, discrimination and harassment by police against lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex persons.
Judgement is expected on 15 November this year by High Court judge Esi Schimming-Chase.
During closing arguments on Friday, Shimming-Chase on multiple occasions interrupted state advocate Ndiriraro Kauari to instruct him to refer to Von Cloete by her female pronoun. At one point she curtly interjected a “she”, after Kauari said “he” when referring to Von Cloete.
The court’s instructions at the start of the trial had been clear that Von Cloete would be referred to by her chosen gender pronoun, which the state ignored on several occasions.
The state argued on Friday that Von Cloete had not produced evidence during the trial proving the impact of the police assault. In response, Schimming-Chase asked Kauari: “So court must just ignore the kick and punches from the officer on the video evidence?”
According to Equal Rights Namibia, a coalition of human rights groups, the case is an opportunity for Namibia to address state entrenched transphobia, homophobia and biphobia, longstanding problems highlighted by several international organisations.

‘Routine violations’
A report compiled by local and international human rights organisations that was submitted on Namibia’s Compliance with the UN Convention Against Torture in 2016, concluded that “police officers routinely violate the human rights of LGBT individuals by arbitrarily arresting them or subjecting them to physical violence.”
The report underlined that Namibia has failed to “uphold its treaty obligations under the Convention Against Torture in laws and practices related to its treatment of LGBTI Namibians” who are continually subjected to “targeted discrimination and violence, both at the hands of State and non-State actors”.
In 2011, the Namibian government rejected the UN Universal Periodic Review recommendations on LGBTI rights. This year, the justice ministry tabled an updated law on domestic violence protections that specifically excluded protections to same-sex couples.
Seeking justice
Von Cloete’s visit to a fast food outlet in the early morning hours of 6 July 2017 resulted in her being taken into custody and driven to a nearby police station for allegedly being unruly in public.
During her trial last week, camera footage was presented to court showing a police officer, identified only as Constable Kavari assaulting Von Cloete after they exited the back of the police van. The footage showed Kavari pulling her and forcefully holding her, while Von Cloete tries to free herself from his grip. Eventually the police officer is seen kicking her to the ground.
The state argued that the officer had acted in self-defence. Von Cloete allegedly “was the aggressor and acted violently towards Officer Kavari by throwing punches and swung her handbag at him. Officer Kavari retaliated in self-defence by kicking the plaintiff once.”
The state admitted her arrest had been unlawful, and suggested to the court that the matter be settled with a N$10 000 payment for the assault and unlawful arrest.

‘Pure harassment’
Von Cloete’s lawyer, Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile, however said the incident a “pure and simple act of harassment at the hands of the police for no other reason than that the plaintiff is a trans woman”.
During the trial, Von Cloete testified that she was assaulted in the police van on the way to the station, while handcuffed. The officer punctuated the assault by calling her derogatory names related to her gender identity. The state also denied this.
Von Cloete says the assault left her deeply traumatised, and that she has lived in fear of the police since then. She also said that the assault was not the first case of bullying by the police.

Similar News

 

Trial over police attack on trans Namibian begins

1 week ago - 10 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High...

Family’s battle to reunite continues

3 weeks ago - 21 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian High Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday briefly shut the door to Namibian Phillip Lühl after he tried to submit a formal...

Whistleblower Stefánsson scoops WIN WIN award.

3 weeks ago - 21 April 2021 | Justice

This year’s winner of the WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award is the Icelandic whistleblower Jóhannes Stefánsson, who led the revelation of a widespread corruption scandal...

Family crushed by court ruling on baby girls

4 weeks ago - 19 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] what has been described as a judicial cop out, a Namibian High Court judge on Monday refused to set aside the Ministry...

Facebook insult costs N$20 000

1 month - 07 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Mariental doctor has won a defamation suit against a man who in 2018 made public claims on Facebook accusing the doctor of...

SA minsters urged to help Namibian twins Maya and...

1 month - 28 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] South African Democratic Alliance (DA) is pushing South African ministers of immigration and international relations to take a stand against Namibia’s refusal...

Immigration bans baby girls from Namibia

1 month - 21 March 2021 | Justice

JANA-MARI SMITHA Namibian father of three has brought an urgent appeal to the WindhoekHigh Court after immigration authorities effectively declared his newborn twindaughters stateless and...

Security company sued for shooting incident

2 months ago - 05 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] High Court judge this week gave the greenlight for a lawsuit to continue in which two shooting victims are suing Shilimela Security...

Bad news for same-sex married couple

2 months ago - 01 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek High Court judge on Friday handed down a defeat to a foreigner married to a Namibian citizen who wanted to be...

Ombudsman tackles CLS favouritism

2 months ago - 25 February 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] John Walters has launched a legal challenge against a Cabinet decision that he argues is unlawful and prejudiced in favour of Namibia’s...

Latest News

Youngsters train with local soccer...

17th of May 13:38 | Sports

England-based Namibian international defender Ryan Nyambe says he believes that Namibia has a lot of talent in football that needs to be properly developed and...

Assault case highlights state’s transphobia...

22 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a police officer arrested and assaulted a Namibian trans woman in front of a police station as captured on CCTV...

Jentsch works up for auction

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Artworks by German-born Namibian painter Adolph Jentsch who is lauded for capturing the endless vistas and unique light and ambiance of his adopted country’s expansive...

N$600 000 to train youth...

22 hours ago | Economics

Old Mutual signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) to train Namibian youth in Capital Markets trading to the tune of...

EU Day commemorated

22 hours ago | Events

“Namibia and the European Union are long-term partners; we believe in rule-based world order and multilateral approach for resolving global challenges.”These were the opening remarks...

Groot planne om diegene met...

2 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Local News

Yolanda NelIn ‘n poging om ‘n veilige hawe vir persone met gestremdhede te bied, word meer as N$65 miljoenbenodig om die oord op die been...

Running for our rivers

3 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek · [email protected]“Our rivers are always running for us. Let’s run for them.”That is the message of Thirst founder Mina Guli, who has launched another...

Talks about debts and financial...

3 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected] next Future Females Windhoek talks will focus on escaping debt and creating a financial freedom mindset.According to organiser Adel Oosthuizen, the financial...

How servitude impacts property values

3 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Life Style

When searching to purchase a property, most buyers are on high alert for any excuse to hackle down on price. Discovering that a property comes...

Load More