Astronomy – free and online
06 August 2021 | Education
The programme has been designed with tour guides in mind as the main target audience, but anyone is welcome to register. No prior knowledge is needed to take part.
The course consists of five 90 minute sessions, and is delivered on Tuesdays at 16:00 on the following dates:
• 24 August: Introduction to astronomy
• 31 August: Astronomy facilities and research in Southern Africa
• 7 September: Astronomy for development and astrotourism
• 14 September: Stargazing and indigenous astronomy in Namibia
• 21 September: Light pollution and dark skies for sustainable development
The deadline for registration is Wednesday 18 August.
For more info and to register, go to https://forms.gle/c6okSDfttXCvLmTo8 or contact [email protected] or [email protected]