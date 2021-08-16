Athletes jet off to international competitions

16 August 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Paralympics team and Athletics Namibia (AN) World Athletics u/20 championships team left the country on Saturday ahead of their competitions.
Namibia’s Paralympians are expected to be in action at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan from 24 August to 6 September 2021, while the AN World Athletics u/20 championships team will compete at the youth championship in Nairobi, Kenya from 17 to 22 August.
Speaking to Nampa on Saturday en route to the games, Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) secretary general Michael Hamukwaya said he was delighted that the team finally left the country to set up camp in Tokyo, Japan.
“We are thankful to NamPower, who supported this team throughout the preparation phase. I am happy to see that after all the financial struggles that we had before, the team is on its way and we are looking forward to the competitions,” he said, adding that it will not be an easy competition, but that they aim to give it their best.
The Namibian Paralympic team will be represented by three athletes - Ananias Shikongo, Lahja Ishitile and Johannes Nambala - who will be guided by Even Tjiuiju, Sydney Kamuaruuma and Sam Shimanda.
The AN team comprises Beatrice Masilingi who will compete in the 100 metres (m), 200m and 4x100 relay; Christine Mboma competing in the 200m and 4x100 relay, while Elvis Gaseb will compete in the 100m race. Ndawana Haitembu, Carien Oosthuizen and Nandi Vass will form part of the 4x100m relay team. – Nampa

