Athletes yet to be rewarded

No funds available

26 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) is yet to find N$910 000 to reward athletes who won medals at the African Games, IAAF World Athletics Championships and IPC World Athletics Championships last year.
NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya said his office has handed in a submission to the ministry of sport, youth and national service, which has promised to look for funds to reward these athletes. “We are waiting to hear from them as they are also busy looking for that money from the ministry of finance,” he said.
In an earlier interview with Nampa, director in the ministry, Sivute Katamba, said the ministry is currently not in a financial position to reward all those who won medals for the country. “We have communicated with the commission in the past. It would have really been nice if we had money that was not utilised then we could use it, but as we speak money won’t even be returned to the treasury because everything was used up,” he said.
Katamba called on stakeholders to bear with them as they are working around the clock to find funds. He said currently there a number of things that still need to be paid by the ministry. Once they do receive funds and if all these amounts are settled, the athletes will be paid as per the reward policy, he said.
“We have not forgotten those who did well for the country. It’s just that we don’t have the funds currently,” said Katamba.
At the 2019 African Games in Morocco, Team Namibia won eight medals in cycling, archery and boxing, of which two were gold, two silver and four bronze. At the 2019 International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) world athletics championships in Doha, Team Namibia won a bronze medal in marathon running, while at the 2019 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Athletics Championships in Dubai, the Namibians came home with a gold and bronze from the 400 metre (m) and 100m sprint. – Nampa

