Athletic learners heading to Serbia

The NSSU team will only compete in two sport codes - athletics and chess. Photo Pixabay

The Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU) as a member of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) will send a team of 27 members to participate in the World School Sport Games.

The games will see athletes compete in athletics and chess, and takes place in Belgrade, Serbia from 11 to 19 September 2021.

In a statement, NSSU national coordinator Solly Duiker said that the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the school sport calendar and annual events and competitions had to be cancelled. “Subsequently, the envisaged school sport leagues could not be launched and participation in international competitions such as the Confederation of School Sport Associations of Southern Africa (COSSASA) games were not realised,” he said.

He added that to rise above the negative effects of the pandemic and to inspire and give hope to the Namibian child, the NSSU resolved to send a team of athletes to the inaugural World School Sport Games in Serbia.

Duiker said that due to the prohibition of contact sport in Namibia and consideration of availability of resources, NSSU will only compete in two sport codes - athletics and chess. “The delegation of 27 members of boys and girls and officials was selected during the national competitions held earlier this year,” he said.

Costs for travelling, accommodation, medical insurance to Serbia will be borne by the NSSU but efforts are underway to source additional funding from both the sport ministry and corporate Namibia. “No athlete is or will be required to solicit funds to fund their participation in the games. I therefore call on regions that are practising fundraising campaigns in the name of ISF World School Sport Games to discontinue immediately,” Duiker said.

He added that the NSSU remains an important foundational stepping stone in the development of sport in Namibia. Thus, participation in the inaugural World School Sport Games will enable the NSSU to fast-track or accelerate athletes’ development through international exposure to high-level competitions and ensure long-term athlete development. – Nampa

