Attackers, thieves still at large
22 November 2021 | Crime
The four men who attacked the principal of the Windhoek International School, Margarete Reiff (57), to such an extent that she had to get stitches, are still at large.
Her hijacked white Suzuki Jimny (N61300W), has still not been found.
Reiff was severely beaten when she took her dogs for an outing in Pioneer Park on Sunday morning. She let her dogs run in the open field between Pioneerspark and the University of Namibia (Unam) campus as she drove slowly past them. When she stopped and to load up the dogs so they could return home, the men overpowered and assaulted her.
They forced her to give them her bank card PIN then they jumped into her vehicle and drove away.
According to Sean Naudé of Namibia Marshall Rangers who took her to hospital, the injuries to her face were so severe that she had to get stitches.
A J88 form was completed at the hospital so that the police could investigate a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Separate incident
In recent weeks, warnings have regularly been posted on Neighbourhood Watch and emergency service’s social media pages in about an increase in armed robbery and vehicle hijackings in the capital.
According to the police's crime report, a similar incident took place shortly before midnight on Friday in front of a home in Martha Street in Khomasdal.
A man allegedly attended wedding celebrations with family members at the house. When he parked his vehicle in front of the house and got out, he was overpowered and robbed of his wallet and other belongings.
His attacker then drove away with his seven-seater vehicle, a Toyota Wish. That vehicle is also still being searched for, police say.
Police's investigation into the incident continues.