Audi A7 wins NamWheels Car of the Year

NamWheels, Galimoto Media’s flagship publication, announced their Car of the Year on Namibia’s Independence Day.

The winning vehicle, Audi’s A7 Sportback 55 TFSi Quattro S-Line, achieved the majority of public votes on the NamWheels Facebook page. The runner-up was Mercedes-AMG’s C63 S sedan while third place went to the new Hyundai Atos 1.1 Motion.

Ten vehicles were selected as finalists by the publication’s journalists, chosen from the dozens of press vehicles they reviewed in 2020. The final voting was left entirely to the public who were invited to like and/or comment on their choice. NamWheels also selected a random winner of an automotive hamper; for sharing the relevant post.

This competition received thousands of likes, comments and shares with the eventual winner being the 2020 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSi Quattro S-Line.

Previous NamWheels Car of the Year winners include the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Polo.

