Auto Sueco - a journey of innovation

The company continues to represent premium brands, while continually expanding on their services and range.

Since inception in 2004, Auto Sueco Namibia has been on a growth trajectory with its footprint in the

market, representing premium brands and delivering high quality products and services to

operators, contributing to the development of the local economy.

Along with the pandemic came new opportunities for the company, which has been implemented

gradually but successfully.

Managing Director of Auto Sueco Namibia, Gerhard Rossouw, acknowledges that “lockdown was

definitely challenging, as it was difficult for both us and our customers to plan in the new normal”.

However, he makes a positive point of the situation, with the adaption of the company to these new

times, saying that “despite the difficulties that the Covid situation brought about, we could

successfully put in place and face all the challenges of 2021 with refreshed energy”.

Full steam ahead

The year 2021 started at full throttle to Auto Sueco Namibia, with the company recently opening a

new workshop in Keetmanshoop. The goal of this new business step is to be able to support the

manganese route and the potential growth due to the opportunities from the new Neckertal dam.

“We wanted to expand our footprint into Namibia and our first step was the south and in

Keetmanshoop. We will continue looking out for further opportunities. We trust that our new

opportunities will be in the northern regions,” Rossouw says.

Another highlight for this year is that a new range of Volvo Trucks will arrive in Namibia by the hands

of Auto Sueco.

Rui Miguel Pinto, Marketing Manager of Auto Sueco Namibia and the Nors Group in Africa, says that

“with the new Volvo FH, Volvo FH16, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX, we will bring a whole new level of

driving experience, taking performance and efficiency to new heights”.

In terms of what can be expected from this new range of Volvo Trucks, Rossouw says “a new driver

interface, more interior space and the adaptive high beam, are just a few examples of what new

Volvo trucks will deliver to Namibian operators”.

Auto Sueco Namibia is also the importer and retailer of UD Trucks in the country – a brand that, in

the words of Gerhard Rossouw “supports business demands of the local operators”.

Starting with the UD Quester, moving on to the UD Kuzer, UD Quon and culminating in the UD

Croner, Auto Sueco Namibia offers a solid range of trucks, with logistics in the lifeblood.

Powering up

The company is also positioning itself in the power generation business, with the launch of a new

brand – Vesper Energy Solutions.

Rui Miguel Pinto says that “this is an own brand, created by the Nors Group, that will be common to

the companies in Mozambique and Botswana, and encompass both the sales business and after

sales of gensets in these countries”.

The Vesper range of gensets covers unit powers ranging from 10kVA to 2500kVA.

For Gerhard Roussouw, “this brand and product will mainly be used in various industry sectors, as

well as in homes, hospitals, telecommunications, hypermarkets and large shops, among others. For

specific solutions or those requiring greater power, gensets can be connected in parallel. This will

allow us to provide cost effective Generators into Namibia.”



Rui Miguel Pinto adds: “Vesper upholds values such as quality, reliability and productivity, while

guaranteeing availability of parts and an excellent service level, resulting in solid positioning and

trust in the markets.”

Auto Sueco is in the Namibian market with a very clear customer orientation. Rossouw believes that

“nothing beats great service. We are open for any new opportunities with our customers,” reflecting

and positioning the company as a partner of its customers, in a joint development of new solutions

for its operational needs.

Auto Sueco Namibia belongs to Nors Group. Its headquarters are based in Portugal, and they are

present in 17 countries in the world. In Africa, Nors Group is also present in Mozambique, Botswana

and Angola, with nine companies on the continent.