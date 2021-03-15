Auto Sueco - a journey of innovation

15 March 2021 | Supplements

The company continues to represent premium brands, while continually expanding on their services and range.

Since inception in 2004, Auto Sueco Namibia has been on a growth trajectory with its footprint in the
market, representing premium brands and delivering high quality products and services to
operators, contributing to the development of the local economy.
Along with the pandemic came new opportunities for the company, which has been implemented
gradually but successfully.
Managing Director of Auto Sueco Namibia, Gerhard Rossouw, acknowledges that “lockdown was
definitely challenging, as it was difficult for both us and our customers to plan in the new normal”.
However, he makes a positive point of the situation, with the adaption of the company to these new
times, saying that “despite the difficulties that the Covid situation brought about, we could
successfully put in place and face all the challenges of 2021 with refreshed energy”.
Full steam ahead
The year 2021 started at full throttle to Auto Sueco Namibia, with the company recently opening a
new workshop in Keetmanshoop. The goal of this new business step is to be able to support the
manganese route and the potential growth due to the opportunities from the new Neckertal dam.
“We wanted to expand our footprint into Namibia and our first step was the south and in
Keetmanshoop. We will continue looking out for further opportunities. We trust that our new
opportunities will be in the northern regions,” Rossouw says.
Another highlight for this year is that a new range of Volvo Trucks will arrive in Namibia by the hands
of Auto Sueco.
Rui Miguel Pinto, Marketing Manager of Auto Sueco Namibia and the Nors Group in Africa, says that
“with the new Volvo FH, Volvo FH16, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX, we will bring a whole new level of
driving experience, taking performance and efficiency to new heights”.
In terms of what can be expected from this new range of Volvo Trucks, Rossouw says “a new driver
interface, more interior space and the adaptive high beam, are just a few examples of what new
Volvo trucks will deliver to Namibian operators”.
Auto Sueco Namibia is also the importer and retailer of UD Trucks in the country – a brand that, in
the words of Gerhard Rossouw “supports business demands of the local operators”.
Starting with the UD Quester, moving on to the UD Kuzer, UD Quon and culminating in the UD
Croner, Auto Sueco Namibia offers a solid range of trucks, with logistics in the lifeblood.
Powering up
The company is also positioning itself in the power generation business, with the launch of a new
brand – Vesper Energy Solutions.
Rui Miguel Pinto says that “this is an own brand, created by the Nors Group, that will be common to
the companies in Mozambique and Botswana, and encompass both the sales business and after
sales of gensets in these countries”.
The Vesper range of gensets covers unit powers ranging from 10kVA to 2500kVA.
For Gerhard Roussouw, “this brand and product will mainly be used in various industry sectors, as
well as in homes, hospitals, telecommunications, hypermarkets and large shops, among others. For
specific solutions or those requiring greater power, gensets can be connected in parallel. This will
allow us to provide cost effective Generators into Namibia.”

Rui Miguel Pinto adds: “Vesper upholds values such as quality, reliability and productivity, while
guaranteeing availability of parts and an excellent service level, resulting in solid positioning and
trust in the markets.”
Auto Sueco is in the Namibian market with a very clear customer orientation. Rossouw believes that
“nothing beats great service. We are open for any new opportunities with our customers,” reflecting
and positioning the company as a partner of its customers, in a joint development of new solutions
for its operational needs.
Auto Sueco Namibia belongs to Nors Group. Its headquarters are based in Portugal, and they are
present in 17 countries in the world. In Africa, Nors Group is also present in Mozambique, Botswana
and Angola, with nine companies on the continent.

Similar News

 

Bruce gets more support

4 years ago - 22 September 2016 | Supplements

Point Break recently donated N$10 000 to the Cancer Care Namibia Fund (CCNF) in aid of Bruce Salt’s effort to cross the English Channel for...

Speel-speel spel of spel-spel speel?

6 years ago - 12 March 2015 | Supplements

’n Klomp natuurlike waaghalse, ons Windhoekers. Ek is so vol adrenalien as ek by die werk aankom dat die baas met my kan toor. My...

Safety at girls' hostel questioned

6 years ago - 29 January 2015 | Supplements

Limba Mupetami - A 13-year-old pupil of People’s Primary School in Katutura recently woke to the molesting hands of an unknown suspect who entered the...

The “A team” of dress

6 years ago - 29 January 2015 | Supplements

These women walked away with the prize for best dressed team in Namibia’s first Impi Challenge that took place at Heja Game Lodge last Saturday....

WE René on paving the way forward

6 years ago - 29 January 2015 | Supplements

Limba Mupetami - His work ethics and leadership skills have provided him with many experiences that make him stand out from others. These experiences...

Second best in the country also from Gymnasium

6 years ago - 29 January 2015 | Supplements

Nelusigwe Mbingu, the overall second best performer in the 2014 grade 12 Higher Grade final examinations, and also a pupil from Windhoek Gymnasium School, told...

Oude Rust brei uit

6 years ago - 29 January 2015 | Supplements

Die oprigting van nog agt woonstelle by Oude Rust Oord het begin.Hierdie ontwikkeling is 'n eerste in Namibië in dié mate dat dit die eerste...

BIC makes its mark in education

6 years ago - 29 January 2015 | Supplements

“A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination. But when you add a literate tongue or pen to that, then you...

Small school for vulnerable children

6 years ago - 29 January 2015 | Supplements

Limba Mupetami - In the last eight years the community of Otjomuise has seen many of its vulnerable and orphaned children grow from not knowing...

Graadeens soos BBP's behandel

6 years ago - 29 January 2015 | Supplements

St. George’s Preparatory School in Windhoek verwelkom sy graadeens op besondere wyse: Hulle word deur ? erewag van leerlinge verwelkom en mag dié dag die...

Latest News

Community recycling initiative launched

15th of March 15:12 | Environment

The Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) announced the launch of its very first Community Recycling Project in celebration of Global Recycling Day on 18 March.The project...

Drug-free sport in the spotlight

1 hour ago | Sports

Nedbank Namibia and Namibia Health Plan (NHP) have come on board as the official sponsors of the Drug Free Sport workshop, which will be hosted...

Same sex couple appeal to...

1 hour ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] South African married to a Namibian of the same gender plans to appeal a High Court decision at the Supreme Court that...

Arrows fly at St George’s

1 hour ago | Sports

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery...

Auto Sueco - a journey...

14 hours ago | Supplements

Since inception in 2004, Auto Sueco Namibia has been on a growth trajectory with its footprint in themarket, representing premium brands and delivering high quality...

A heart for women

14 hours ago | Events

For decades, women have been needlessly dying because research and treatment of cardiovascular disease have primarily been focused on men.In light of this, the Namibia...

President visits Osona Village

20 hours ago | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement...

On death and taxes

20 hours ago | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Reho school fire being investigated

20 hours ago | Crime

NamPol at Rehoboth are investigating the cause of the fire that extensively damaged a block at the Rehoboth High School on Thursday night.In a police...

Load More