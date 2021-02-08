‘Aviation never understood’

Years of mismanagement responsible for Air Namibia fiasco

Swakopmund • Erwin Leuschner / Nampa



Years of mismanagement, political interference and boards of directors who have little to no idea about aviation.

These allegations and more are made by a joint trade union committee consisting of the Namibian Cabin Crew Union (NCCU), the Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union (NATAU) and the Namibian Pilots Association (NAPA).

“We have to be honest and open about how Air Namibia ended up here,” the unions said in a joint statement issued on Friday. “There have been many years of mismanagement along with board members who either never understood the aviation business environment or had something to gain on a personal level,” the statement continues.

It is also alleged that problems at the airline are mainly due to political interference in operations, conflicts of interest with shareholders, the hiring of incompetent persons in key and critical positions, and unskilled staff in a dynamic business environment.

However, the unions are confident that the airline can be converted to a cheaper model. They say restructuring would not have to cost N$7 billion, nor would the Frankfurt route have to be discontinued. The route is described as loss-making, as a certain A330 aircraft had been leased, which makes the route expensive.

Furthermore, the unions oppose complete closure of the national airline “in any form”, while demanding that the shareholders comply with the Challenge Air contract. They are “deeply concerned” about the situation and are calling for an urgent audience with the finance ministry.

Air Namibia has been struggling with financial problems for years.

According to the Ministry of Finance, government has spent around N$8 billion on “solving a problem that continues to exist”.

Air Namibia recently hit the headlines again after it reached an agreement with Belgian company Challenge Air, which brought it to court over unpaid debts. Air Namibia has to pay Challenge Air €9.9 million, of which €5 million must be paid by 18 February 2021.

In the meantime, government has undertaken to “comment on the future of Air Namibia soon”, as announced by the Minister for Public Enterprises Leon Jooste.

