Award for pic of doctor boarding vessel

The award winning shot of Dr Ipinge boarding the vessel. Photo contributed

Medical doctor and final year resident under the Namibian Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) at the University of Namibia Dr Lahja Ipinge won a photo contest at the virtually held FEPT International Night Conference.

This conference is held annually by the Training Programmes in Epidemiology and Publish Health Interventions Network (TEPHINET) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to convey the impact of epidemiology through compelling photographs that were taken in the field.

The image was captured while Dr Ipinge boarded a 1 300 ft. vessel on an unstable ladder made of rope to conduct Covid-19 swabs of illegal immigrants that were discovered in the vessel while sailing through Namibian waters.

The photograph reveals the true nature of the field of epidemiology – going the extra mile to deal with the distribution and mitigation of diseases.

In May 2021, Ipinge conducted an outbreak investigation in Walvis Bay which led to the discovery of the first Covid-19 UK variant cases (B 1.1.7 variant) in Namibia. She is currently conducting her Master of Science research around Congenital Heart Disease in Namibia.

Later this month, she will be presenting an article at the 2021 Southern African FELP Conference. Her research interests span across cardiology, rheumatology, immunology, public health and by extension infectious diseases. - Margareth-Rose Kangootui

