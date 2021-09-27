Award-winning Cassidy on this Friday

Catch award-winning Cassidy performing at the Goethe Institute on Friday.

In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars at the Goethe Institute in the capital on Friday 1 October, singer Cassidy performs songs from his new album that launches tomorrow (28 September).

The audience can on Friday expect to experience his latest tracks for the very first time on stage.

No stranger to the local music scene, Cassidy Karon is a multitalented musician, fashion designer, song writer and producer. He is a seven-time Namibian Annual Music Award (NAMA) winner as a member of hip-hop duo, Paradox, and has appeared on international television channels such as CNN and was nominated for 2020 NAMA Best Hip Hop, Best Kwaito, Best Newcomer and Male artist of the year.

“I’m an electronic musician. Experimentation is pivotal to my identity,” said Cassidy who considers himself as a student of life. Inspired by what he learns from experiences, Cassidy writes about everyday life in Katutura from the perspective of appreciation.

“I try to celebrate who we are and what we’re capable of as a community and act as a voice and reference for children who want to take an alternative approach to life. I celebrate being black and from the Katutura,” he said.

Cassidy grounds himself within the aspiration to become a catalyst for change in his community. “I spread a homegrown narrative of hope and overcoming difficulties we face in our communities. I have experienced the Namibian struggle, as well as Namibian victory at the highest level,” he said. Cassidy is of the opinion that players in the local music scene are afraid to push themselves creatively and thus are too concerned about trends instead of developing creatively.

Don’t miss Cassidy performing at 19:00 on Friday. Entrance is N$20. Come early, since seating is limited!

