Award-winning Cassidy on this Friday

27 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars at the Goethe Institute in the capital on Friday 1 October, singer Cassidy performs songs from his new album that launches tomorrow (28 September).
The audience can on Friday expect to experience his latest tracks for the very first time on stage.
No stranger to the local music scene, Cassidy Karon is a multitalented musician, fashion designer, song writer and producer. He is a seven-time Namibian Annual Music Award (NAMA) winner as a member of hip-hop duo, Paradox, and has appeared on international television channels such as CNN and was nominated for 2020 NAMA Best Hip Hop, Best Kwaito, Best Newcomer and Male artist of the year.
“I’m an electronic musician. Experimentation is pivotal to my identity,” said Cassidy who considers himself as a student of life. Inspired by what he learns from experiences, Cassidy writes about everyday life in Katutura from the perspective of appreciation.
“I try to celebrate who we are and what we’re capable of as a community and act as a voice and reference for children who want to take an alternative approach to life. I celebrate being black and from the Katutura,” he said.
Cassidy grounds himself within the aspiration to become a catalyst for change in his community. “I spread a homegrown narrative of hope and overcoming difficulties we face in our communities. I have experienced the Namibian struggle, as well as Namibian victory at the highest level,” he said. Cassidy is of the opinion that players in the local music scene are afraid to push themselves creatively and thus are too concerned about trends instead of developing creatively.
Don’t miss Cassidy performing at 19:00 on Friday. Entrance is N$20. Come early, since seating is limited!

Similar News

 

Namibia invited to the Oscars

11 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) has extended an invitation to local film makers to submit their work in the category for the International Feature Film...

Chill with Windhoek Express

5 days ago - 23 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Beautiful instrumentals this weekend

5 days ago - 23 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Youth Orchestra of Namibia’s (YONA) clarinet, flute and oboe teachers join forces on Saturday at 18:30 to present a concert at the NG Kerk...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 16 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Zula with Gazza and KFC

1 week ago - 16 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In October last year, KFC approached Gazza to be the official judge and mentor for their 50/50 festive campaign.“Working with Gazza and his team, to...

Another kapana cook-off round this weekend

1 week ago - 15 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The central round of the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off takes place at the Soweto Market in Katutura on Saturday.The competition, which was launched in May...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Muafangejo book launched

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Scientific Society recently hosted the launch of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in...

Jentsch works up on auction

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Latest News

‘Safeguard rights of persons with...

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

More AZ vax for Nam

12 hours ago | Health

Chargé d’Affaires of the German embassy Andreas Götze handed over 200 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on 22 September to health minister Kalumbi...

Namibian e-sports athletes ready for...

12 hours ago | Sports

On Thursday (30 September) at 18:30, Namibian e-sports athletes will battle it out during the Global Regional Games for their spot at the IESF 13th...

Cohen 1 chalks up another...

14 hours ago | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) continued to dominate the Bank Windhoek Fistball League, winning the playoffs in Windhoek over the weekend.CFC 1 defeated arch-rivals Sport...

Pfizer vaccines arrive, thanks to...

17 hours ago | Health

The US embassy in Windhoek announced the donation of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the US government’s global efforts...

Omaheke soccer, netball tourney a...

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Sports

Epukiro-based outfits Eastern Swallows and Renamo Bucks emerged victorious at the just concluded ninth edition Omaheke Top 8 annual tournament in the netball and football...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

International award for local leader

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Events

The Africa Leadership Awards took place virtually last week and this year, Namibia was added to the pool of women that have made an impact...

Award-winning Cassidy on this Friday

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars at the Goethe Institute in the capital on Friday 1 October, singer Cassidy performs songs from...

Load More