Awards for tree saviours
20 August 2021 | Environment
Hosted by the Botanical Society of Namibia and in celebration of Arbor Day on 8 October, you now have the opportunity to nominate persons, companies, organisations, schools or establishments you feel have gone out of their way to save and protect indigenous trees.
According to the society, the following details are required for each nomination:
• Name of the person / company / organisation / school / establishment;
• A brief description of the nomination;
• The locality of the site (physical address); and
• One or more pictures if possible.
Anyone (both members and non-members of the society) may make one or more nomination(s).
Previous winners include Wasserfall Munting Architects, Dr Sydney Memorial College at Omatala Village, and Die Boomhuis Coffee Shop in Windhoek.
For more information or to make a nomination (before 7 September), contact Barb Curtis at [email protected] or 081 222 8686.
The awards have been running since 2008.