Awards galore for NBL

09 July 2021 | Business

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) won gold, silver and bronze at the 2021 African Beer Cup – an annual competition that awards the greatest beers in Africa according to various categories, from American Wild Ale to Spiced Beer, and everything in between.
NBL won silver in the Amber Malty European Lager category for its Urbock Beer, while NBL-owned craft microbrewery, Swakopmund Brewing Company (SBC) located in the Strand Hotel Swakopmund, took home gold in the Strong European Beer category for its Urbock Beer as well as a bronze in the Amber Bitter European Beer category for its Helles Beer.
According to SBC’s Brewmaster, Ronn Rittmann, “It is a joy for us to go through all the precise processes to deliver products that others in turn enjoy. This recognition spurs us to keep imagining, celebrating the craft, and striving for the best.”
On receiving the exciting news, NBL Managing Director (MD), Marco Wenk, said that these awards are a testament to the dedication that goes into each of NBL’s beers. “We are inspired by the passion, enthusiasm and curiosity that our brewers bring to work to deliver brews we can delight in and share. Well done to all the winners, particularly our fellow Namibian brewers who contribute to positively shaping our local beer culture.”

