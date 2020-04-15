B2Gold commits N$6 million to pandemic fight

15 April 2020 | Business

B2Gold Namibia has allocated N$6 million towards the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
In a statement, B2Gold said the funds will be split between targeted government interventions and a non-governmental organisation called the Development Workshop of Namibia (DW), which operates through the Namibian Chamber of the Environment.
DW’s Covid-19 response initiatives are focused on hygiene, sanitation and food security projects in the informal residential areas of urban townships throughout the country. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, DW had mainly focused on establishing affordable semi-formal serviced land and housing around many urban centres in Namibia.

