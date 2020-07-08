Back in the swing of things

Smooth return to schools for lower primary

08 July 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected]

Starting off face-to-face teaching and learning in a fashioned phase, phase two is officially in full swing with pre-primary to grade 3 pupils that had a dose of their first day at school yesterday, since schools closed in March.
According the Romanus //Garoeb, the principal of Marti Artishari Primary School, they were very excited to receive the learners back at school. “Equally, as I visited the classrooms, the learners were just as excited to be back at school and resume face-to-face learning and teaching. It is the right of every child to be educated and we are glad to uphold this right.”
//Garoeb said prior to the learners return to school, the school held a parent consultation meeting about the different time slots which are being implemented and how they will work.
“With the parents’ help we disinfected the classrooms. We acquired thermo guns for scanning the learners and sanitise their hands before they enter the school premises,” he said.
He added that as soon as the learners are on the school premises, the teachers escort them to their respective classrooms and make sure social distance is maintained.
“Parents leave their children at the gate. Should the learner present a temperature above 38°C, the school will contact the parent immediately,” he said.
//Garoeb concluded by saying that normally classes have 40-plus learners, however the school has now scaled it down to 19 to 20 learners per class. “Our school lessons will officially end around 14:00 because we have two groups.”

Two-slot teaching
Like Marti Artishari Primary School, Moses van der Byl Primary School has also implemented a two-slot teaching and learning system, with their first slot starting at 07:45 and ending at 10:05, while the second slot commences at 11:00 and ends at 13:30.
“The learners do not go for break time, hence in the time they had break they go home,” Desire Goagoses, a teacher at the school said.
Goagoses said before lessons commence, they register the learners. They have covered the tables with plastic so that it is easier for them to sanitise when the learners move in and out of the classroom.
She added that the school has implemented a “boxed” system inside the classrooms whereby learners are not allowed to leave their box and interact with others. “With this system a corridor is created, so when learners exit the classroom they do not come in contact with the other. The learners are also not allowed to turn around and interact with their peers,” she said.
She added that she has made a poster with the Covid-19 regulations and has put it up in her classroom for better understanding. “During the first minutes of the lesson every day I will be teaching them the regulations and its importance.”
Furthermore, the learners are not allowed to share stationary amongst themselves.

