Bags full of joy

Nedbank Namibia acting head of marketing and communications, Helene Meintjies and Nedbank Swakopmund branch manager Ingrid Zahradnicky, hand over our “Joy Bags” to Swakopmund mayor Paulina Nashilundo and junior mayor Nakita Milne.

This festive season Nedbank Namibia staff members are giving back to the less fortunate by supporting the Swakopmund Junior Town Council, to spread joy amongst under-privileged children at the coastal town.

Spearheaded by the Nedbank Swakopmund branch, Nedbank staff from across the country collected just over 200 “Joy Bags” through voluntary donations. The “Joy Bags” which included stationary, toiletries, clothing items and a toy, were handed over to the mayor of Swakopmund Paulina Nashilundo and junior mayor Nakita Milne.

On Saturday (7 December), as part of the Desert Dash, Nedbank Namibia in partnership with Indongo Toyota and the Swakopmund Junior Town Council will be setting up a special play park at the Platz Am Meer shopping centre as an extra special treat for under-privileged children.



