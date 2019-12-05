Bags full of joy
05 December 2019 | Society
Spearheaded by the Nedbank Swakopmund branch, Nedbank staff from across the country collected just over 200 “Joy Bags” through voluntary donations. The “Joy Bags” which included stationary, toiletries, clothing items and a toy, were handed over to the mayor of Swakopmund Paulina Nashilundo and junior mayor Nakita Milne.
On Saturday (7 December), as part of the Desert Dash, Nedbank Namibia in partnership with Indongo Toyota and the Swakopmund Junior Town Council will be setting up a special play park at the Platz Am Meer shopping centre as an extra special treat for under-privileged children.