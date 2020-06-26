Bags of food through Bag of Hope

Pictured FLTR are Annie Strauss (RMB Namibia), Nadia Lawrence (Bokomo), Hubertus Hamm (Bokomo), Conrad Dempsey (RMB Namibia), Linda Baumann (Co-Feed) and Josephat Mwatotele (Ashburton Investments). Photo contributed

Vulnerable families impacted by Covid-19 received N$166 000 worth of food parcels consisting of maize meal, pasta, Weetbix, Cornflakes, juice and soup packets, thanks to donations through the HOPE initiative.

FirstRand Namibia established the Bag of Hope initiative under their HOPE Fund in April this year and partnered with Bokomo Namibia and Co-Feed Namibia to feed the needy and the most vulnerable families in Namibia, whose impoverished situation has been exacerbated by Covid-19.

Through the Bag of Hope initiative, Bokomo Namibia offered bags of maize meal and other food stuffs at a discounted price, while Co-Feed Namibia assists in the distribution and identification of needy families. Giving was facilitated through the online FNB Happiness Store, with the FirstRand Namibia Foundation doubling all proceeds collected.

At the handover, Conrad Dempsey of RMB Namibia said that the bank believes that their responsibility stretches further than just keeping essential services functioning for clients. “We are committed to doing more. We believe in the power of partnerships. We work closely with government, the business community, philanthropists and society on a number of initiatives to address the immediate needs and help arrest the future impact of Covid-19 on our country and its people.”

From Bokomo’s side chief executive Hubertus Hamm, said that Covid-19 has affected the job security of many Namibians, leaving countless unemployed. “We trust this assistance will help them overcome the current situation.”

Co-Feed Namibia Representative Linda Baumann said that Co-Feed is a citizen-driven initiative whose purpose is to mobilize food supplies and other necessities for distribution to vulnerable communities. “As Namibians we are aware of the realities our communities face. However, this pandemic has doubled the needs of people’s livelihood as the impact of this virus has evidently affected incomes, basic essentials of food and the need for cleaning material or clothes.”

