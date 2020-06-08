Bake sale keeps hope afloat

08 June 2020 | Local News

The Cancer Association of Namibia has resorted to a weekly bake and soup sale as an alternative fundraising intervention to keep programmes going while Covid-19 plagues the nation.
“The current state of emergency and lockdown regulations have severely hampered our annual fundraising drives that sustain our patient support programmes,” explained Rolf Hansen of CAN.
The annual National Spray-a-Thon that brings in close to N$250 000 annually for the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients alone was postponed indefinitely in March, as the first nationwide lockdown was announced.
In April, the cancer walk event that is annually hosted across the country by the voluntary committees was also cancelled.
Currently, CAN aims to at least be able to host fundraiser drives during September and October. Social distancing protocols that may however remain enforceable by such time places great strain on events planning.
“To ensure we keep the boat afloat and do not tap too deep into our reserves for a rainy day, we now host bake sales and soup drives on a weekly basis,” explained Hansen.
Rusks and biscuits are baked fresh daily at N$25 for 250g. On Wednesday the CAN Head Office team and volunteers have a pancake sale at N$5 each, while on Fridays there are soup and rolls on sale at N$20 each.
The CAN Erongo Centre in Swakopmund takes hands with volunteers to this week sell soup at N$20 on Friday.
The Cancer Association of Namibia can be contacted at 061 237740 (Windhoek) or 064461271 (Swakopmund) for orders.
“We thank everyone who remains committed to CAN and our cause, supporting our drives and effort.”

Similar News

 

City revives co-operation with US city

3 days ago - 05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an agreement between the City of Windhoek and the City of Richmond in Virginia lapsed in2003, the two cities have endeavoured to...

City reduces flea market rental rates

3 days ago - 05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] being referred back to the economic development and community services department in February to address some issues, the City approved the reduction...

GBV may increase with alcohol sales opening

3 days ago - 04 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] most sexual abuse cases involving children in the country, the child knows the perpetrator and in some cases they even share a...

Health supplies for ministry

6 days ago - 02 June 2020 | Local News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) handed over supplies to the ministryof health and social services last week.“From the initial announcement of Covid-19 reaching...

CAN donates through CHICA

6 days ago - 01 June 2020 | Local News

The Cancer Association of Namibia through its CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme, donated blankets, soap and laundry detergent to brave young childhood cancer patients.Mothers travel...

No support for planned B&B at Finkenstein

1 week ago - 01 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an incomplete application and no mandatory consent from the Finkenstein Home Owner’s association (FHA), the City of Windhoek has rejected an application...

Councillors could be held liable

1 week ago - 29 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] involved in approving the proposed scheme of signing a deal with Chinese firm Huawei Communications should know that they may be acting...

Security threat biggest 5G concern

1 week ago - 29 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] hours of deliberating council procedures during the monthly meeting on Thursday, the agendapoint of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications...

‘Smart City’ but lacking basic services

1 week ago - 28 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] With talks that the City of Windhoek (CoW) is planning to introduce 5G technology to the capital, many residents are still not...

Koop vandag nog by ’n boer

1 week ago - 27 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] die droogte wat al jare lank boere in die land kwel, het die inperking ’n verdere impak op diegene wat sorg dat...

Latest News

Taking hands with an HR...

35 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah As a people and change champion, the role of the human resource business partner (HRBP) is critical in these unprecedented times.Covid-19...

Discipline and integrity essential when...

43 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin Jacobs2020 is certainly a year of change. So much change in fact, that we cannot go back to how things were. The...

Food for Beautiful Kidz

59 minutes ago | Education

Over the past four years, Alexander Forbes Financial Services partnered with Beautiful Kidz, a welfare organisation, in providing healthy meals to over 100 orphans and...

Rehabilitation for Gobabis street kids

2 hours ago | Social Issues

Thirteen children living on the streets in Gobabis, were on Friday transported to Farm Du Plessis for a three-month rehabilitation programme.The programme, spearheaded by the...

NC to resume in capital...

3 hours ago | Government

The National Council (NC) resumes sessions today to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly (NA) and any other business.In a media statement...

City revives co-operation with US...

3 days ago - 05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an agreement between the City of Windhoek and the City of Richmond in Virginia lapsed in2003, the two cities have endeavoured to...

City reduces flea market rental...

3 days ago - 05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] being referred back to the economic development and community services department in February to address some issues, the City approved the reduction...

Ready, set, run!

3 days ago - 04 June 2020 | Sports

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash was officially launched earlier today, with organisers saying they expect 3 500 participants – around a thousand more than last...

Disability Council announces board

3 days ago - 04 June 2020 | Society

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective...

Load More