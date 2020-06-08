Bake sale keeps hope afloat

The Cancer Association of Namibia has resorted to a weekly bake and soup sale as an alternative fundraising intervention to keep programmes going while Covid-19 plagues the nation.

“The current state of emergency and lockdown regulations have severely hampered our annual fundraising drives that sustain our patient support programmes,” explained Rolf Hansen of CAN.

The annual National Spray-a-Thon that brings in close to N$250 000 annually for the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients alone was postponed indefinitely in March, as the first nationwide lockdown was announced.

In April, the cancer walk event that is annually hosted across the country by the voluntary committees was also cancelled.

Currently, CAN aims to at least be able to host fundraiser drives during September and October. Social distancing protocols that may however remain enforceable by such time places great strain on events planning.

“To ensure we keep the boat afloat and do not tap too deep into our reserves for a rainy day, we now host bake sales and soup drives on a weekly basis,” explained Hansen.

Rusks and biscuits are baked fresh daily at N$25 for 250g. On Wednesday the CAN Head Office team and volunteers have a pancake sale at N$5 each, while on Fridays there are soup and rolls on sale at N$20 each.

The CAN Erongo Centre in Swakopmund takes hands with volunteers to this week sell soup at N$20 on Friday.

The Cancer Association of Namibia can be contacted at 061 237740 (Windhoek) or 064461271 (Swakopmund) for orders.

“We thank everyone who remains committed to CAN and our cause, supporting our drives and effort.”



