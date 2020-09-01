Bank announces executive level changes

Chris Matthee joins Capricorn Private Wealth as the new Executive Officer. Zenaune Kamberipa is Bank Windhoek's new Chief Financial Officer. James Chapman has been appointed Executive Officer: Retail Banking Services. Leon Koch takes over Bank Windhoek's Business Banking division.

Bank Windhoek announced the appointment of Zenaune Kamberipa as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 September 2020. Kamberipa will be taking over from James Chapman, who has been appointed Executive Officer: Retail Banking Services.

Kamberipa began his career as an auditor at Deloitte SA in 2010 and moved back to Deloitte Namibia in 2013. Before joining Bank Windhoek, he was the Group Financial Manager at FirstRand Group for four years.

Kamberipa completed his tertiary education at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and is qualified as a Chartered Accountant. He is currently in the final stages of completing his MBA through the University of Stellenbosch. He has spent his entire career in the financial industry and brings with him a wealth of experience from which Bank Windhoek will only be able to gain.

“In my new role at Bank Windhoek, I look forward to implementing and driving the financial strategy of the Bank and to partnering with the other business units to achieve the Bank’s strategy,” Kamberipa said.



New roles

Chapman, in his new role, takes up the responsibility of leading Bank Windhoek’s largest business unit. As Executive for Retail Banking Services, he will be responsible for managing the bank’s entire branch network, serving personal, business and corporate customers across the country. He will also be responsible for implementing the Bank’s digitisation strategy across retail banking services.

Chris Matthee, who for the past ten years has led Bank Windhoek’s retail division to become a leader in the field of customer-centric service, will be joining Capricorn Private Wealth as the new Executive Officer: Capricorn Private Wealth with effect 1 September 2020.

Matthee holds a B. Comm Hons degree from the University of Stellenbosch and has also served the bank in various other disciplines, including IT and specialist finance at an executive level, over the years.

Leon Koch will be moving from Capricorn Private Wealth and will take over the Business Banking division as from 1 September. Koch has held various roles within the banking sector and holds an MSc in International Banking and Finance. Business Banking includes the Commercial and SME customer segments.

