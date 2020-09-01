Bank announces executive level changes

01 September 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek announced the appointment of Zenaune Kamberipa as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 September 2020. Kamberipa will be taking over from James Chapman, who has been appointed Executive Officer: Retail Banking Services.
Kamberipa began his career as an auditor at Deloitte SA in 2010 and moved back to Deloitte Namibia in 2013. Before joining Bank Windhoek, he was the Group Financial Manager at FirstRand Group for four years.
Kamberipa completed his tertiary education at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and is qualified as a Chartered Accountant. He is currently in the final stages of completing his MBA through the University of Stellenbosch. He has spent his entire career in the financial industry and brings with him a wealth of experience from which Bank Windhoek will only be able to gain.
“In my new role at Bank Windhoek, I look forward to implementing and driving the financial strategy of the Bank and to partnering with the other business units to achieve the Bank’s strategy,” Kamberipa said.

New roles
Chapman, in his new role, takes up the responsibility of leading Bank Windhoek’s largest business unit. As Executive for Retail Banking Services, he will be responsible for managing the bank’s entire branch network, serving personal, business and corporate customers across the country. He will also be responsible for implementing the Bank’s digitisation strategy across retail banking services.
Chris Matthee, who for the past ten years has led Bank Windhoek’s retail division to become a leader in the field of customer-centric service, will be joining Capricorn Private Wealth as the new Executive Officer: Capricorn Private Wealth with effect 1 September 2020.
Matthee holds a B. Comm Hons degree from the University of Stellenbosch and has also served the bank in various other disciplines, including IT and specialist finance at an executive level, over the years.
Leon Koch will be moving from Capricorn Private Wealth and will take over the Business Banking division as from 1 September. Koch has held various roles within the banking sector and holds an MSc in International Banking and Finance. Business Banking includes the Commercial and SME customer segments.

Similar News

 

Katjaerua to lead BAN for next five years

2 weeks ago - 18 August 2020 | Banking

The board of directors of the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced the appointment of Brian Katjaerua as the organisation’s new chief executive for a...

Protecting yourself against cybercrime

2 weeks ago - 18 August 2020 | Banking

Windhoek • Johnny TruterWorldwide studies indicate that approximately five billion people were active internet users in July 2020 – equal to 59% of the global...

FirstRand appoints Kapeng as Treasurer

3 weeks ago - 05 August 2020 | Banking

FirstRand Namibia announced the appointment of Selma Kapeng (pictured) as the new Group Treasurer and member of the FirstRand Executive Committee, effective 1 October 2020....

Chapman to head RMB Namibia

3 weeks ago - 04 August 2020 | Banking

RMB Namibia announced Philip Chapman (pictured) as their new chief executive who will also serve on the FirstRand Namibia Executive Committee, subject to regulatory approval....

Call, email rather than visit

1 month - 20 July 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia said that their branches will revert to a rotational operations model for the foreseeable future.“This means that every branch will operate on a...

Have your say here

1 month - 06 July 2020 | Banking

The FNB App now allows customers to log their queries, suggestions, compliments and complaints. According to FNB Customer Strategy Manager Quinten Potgieter, “this is another...

Early morning deliciousness

2 months ago - 02 July 2020 | Banking

As part of Nedbank’s stakeholder engagement, the bank’s marketing and communication team treated Namibia Media Holdings staff to a hot cup of coffee and a...

Savvy banking saves money

2 months ago - 01 July 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia announced that it will cut prices across a number of banking services and fees from 1 July 2020.With the updated pricing structure, the...

Banking fees reduced

2 months ago - 30 June 2020 | Banking

In response to the onslaught of Covid-19 and its impact on customers, Bank Windhoek announced the following reductions in our fees:• The monthly account management...

Kali takes the lead at BAN

2 months ago - 13 June 2020 | Banking

The Bankers Association Namibia (BAN) on Friday announced that Letshego Bank Namibia's chief executive Ester Kali, has assumed the chair of the industry body.Taking over...

Latest News

Bank announces executive level changes

1st of September 13:34 | Banking

Bank Windhoek announced the appointment of Zenaune Kamberipa as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 September 2020. Kamberipa will be taking over from James...

Artists celebrate ‘30’

1st of September 13:02 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Nina van ZylInspired by Namibia’s 30 years of independence, the idea for the ‘30’ group exhibition was born. Zero is a symbol of...

GIPF shares info on local...

2 minutes ago | Economics

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) recently held a half day workshop in the capital to educate media practitioners on the investment ecosystem and to...

Spring clean to reduce the...

33 minutes ago | Life Style

Café coffee has been replaced by a countertop coffee pot and commuting to work means going from bedroom to kitchen. Spending more time indoors right...

Air Nam flights suspended again

3 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the suspension of domestic flights following the extension of stage three level restrictions across the 14 regions.Restrictions were extended for two weeks...

To truly develop Namibia

18 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéWe talk a good game as Namibians, but we are prone to not embracing real change. A small shift here, a...

More money for arts

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) announced the approval of another N$608 050 under the Arts & Culture Covid-19 temporary relief fund.The latest amount...

Street vendor and City Police...

23 hours ago | Police

The City Police opened a case of assault against a street vendor for allegedly attacking and assaulting a female officer in the capital on Friday.In...

Dreamy furniture produced locally

23 hours ago | Business

Nictus Furnishers has teamed up with local furniture producer Dream Furniture to bring locally made sofas to the market. “The furniture is made from Nakara...

Load More