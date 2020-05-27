Bank assists with Covid test kits

27 May 2020 | Social Issues

Thanks to a donation of 500 reagent testing kits and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) can carry out more tests for Covid-19.
The kits will assist the health ministry’s programme of expanding targeted testing to access the population's degree of the transmission.
Through the Analytical Technology and Chemical Supply, the bank and NIP were able to procure the material despite logistical challenges. “Since Covid-19 reached our borders, we realised that there was a need to ensure that testing takes place in Namibia,” Bank Windhoek’s Jacquiline Pack said.
She added that the bank was proud to have collaborated with NIP, who ensured that the procurement process was fast-tracked. “That was also a huge challenge. But we are now happy that more Namibians can get tested so that we can continue our efforts of ensuring that our small population remains healthy.”

