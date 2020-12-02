Bank backing for locust research

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 towards the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research relating to the outbreak of the locusts in the country. At the event, FNB’s Leslie Puriza said that agriculture is a backbone of the Namibian economy and locusts are able to destroy many hectares of crops that are needed to feed the Namibian nation. “Not only is this a financial loss to the communities, but it also contributes towards food insecurity. Zambezi is a very fertile region and if managed properly and sustainably it can greatly enhance food production – not only for the region and the people there, but for the country as a whole.” He expressed his gratitude towards UNAM and the work they were doing, adding that the bank is hopeful that the donation would go a long way in enabling all parties to tackle the locust invasion in a professional, environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.