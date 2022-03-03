Bank upgrades Post Street Mall
Since the end of last year, workers have been breaking down, repairing and upgrading Post Street Mall’s entrance to the capital's central business district from Independence Avenue.
Municipal spokesperson Harold Akwenye said that FNB Namibia is financing the renovations at a cost of N$1.2 million.
According to the municipal agenda of 25 June 2021, the repairs and upgrades include the replacement of all broken and loose tiles and paving. The old irrigation system that is out of order will be replaced, and five flower beds will be erected along Independence Avenue.
New cement flower pots and benches will also be added.
The water fountain that is currently out of order, will be removed, while trees will be planted as well as bushes to provide proper shade and seating to pedestrians.
The bank has also undertaken to repair the clock tower. Although the clock works, it is one hour behind.
The kiosk at the entrance of the pedestrian area, has been demolished and will be replaced with more flower beds.
The municipality developed Post Street Mall in the late 1980s and in 1992 the kiosk was built to support small businesses. Today, four of the kiosks are occupied and 30 street vendors have stalls in Post Street Mall.