Bank waives app fees

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.

This discount was announced by FNB Namibia Retail Executive Nangula Kauluma, and applies to payments, transfers, purchases of prepaid airtime and electricity on the FNB App. The FNB App is free to download and access and does not carry any additional data charges.

Kauluma encourages all customers to swipe as opposed to using cash.

To assist customers during this time, FNB has reduced the swipe fee by 50% for all customers on Pay As You Use Pricing Options, with Kauluma adding that this fee is already free for all customers on Electronic Pricing Options.

All FNB Namibia cashback withdrawals at a Point of Sale will be free. This means FNB customers can withdraw from their accounts at no charge from branded tills at their favourite retailers including Shoprite, USave and Checkers.

Additionally, FNB retail customers are encouraged to make use of FNB ATMs that allow retail customers to deposit up to N$20 000 into any FNB account without any additional charges.

Commercial customers’ ATM/ADT deposit fees have also been significantly reduced.

“All customers are encouraged to make use of FNB’s widest range of digital services to stay safe and limit the spread of COVID19. We wish all our customers a safe lockdown at home,” concluded Kauluma.

