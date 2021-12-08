Bank while you shop

08 December 2021 | Banking

Imagine this: You are in a supermarket after 17:00 and then you remember that you need to submit a bank statement to your employer tomorrow morning, but you couldn’t get out of work to go to the bank.
Or your debit card is damaged and you need a new card urgently to buy a few things for the house on your way.
Or your colleague wanted to open a bank account but couldn’t find the time to do so during normal working hours.
If the above scenarios apply to you, then worry no more.
In a first for Namibia, Standard Bank is introducing banking convenience by introducing in-store branches at Metro Hyper in Kleine Kuppe and Pick n Pay supermarket in Wernhil.
The in-store branches operate outside normal working hours and will be a welcome relief to anyone who hardly gets time to visit the bank during normal working hours. The in-store branches operate from 10:00 to 1800 on weekdays and 08:00 to 12:00 on Saturdays for Pick n Pay, and 11:00 to 19:00 on weekdays and 08:30 to 12:00 on Saturdays for Metro.
According to Head of Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW), Karen van der Merwe, the opening of in-store branches will be limited to these two branches at the moment, but that the door is open to expand the in-store footprint depending on future demand.
“With the in-store branches, we aim to broaden access to banking and creating convenience for our customers who would otherwise find it difficult to visit a normal branch during a normal working day. The in-store branches offer great convenience as they enable customers to do banking while they shop. The added benefit is that they are open longer than the normal branches,” Van der Merwe said.
The in-store branches offer basic services such as opening bank accounts, issuing debit cards, internet banking registration, PayPulse App registration and activation. Other services that customers can access at the in-store branches include bank statements, bank account confirmation letters, account activation and loading or amending electronic account payment limits.
“Our solution is to tailor banking solutions to suit our customers’ needs and to make these accessible or reachable in ways that are convenient for them. These in-store branches are the latest of many innovations that we have introduced over the past couple of years as we continue to put the customer at the centre of everything we do,” Van der Merwe concluded.

