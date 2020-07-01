Bank Windhoek halts Cancer Apple Project

Donates N$500 000 to CAN

01 July 2020 | Society

Bank Windhoek has decided to contribute N$500 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) under the Bank's Cancer Apple Project, instead of selling apples to raise funds this year.
Regarded as one of the biggest corporate social responsibility undertakings in Namibia, raising a total of N$30.5 million since inception, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project was gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary before the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 were put in place.
“Due to the pandemic, it will be impossible to run the project fully this year,” says Bank Windhoek’s Head of Social Investments, Sponsorships and Events, Bronwyn Moody. “However, in our efforts to fight the pandemic, we decided to reschedule this year's celebration to 2021. As a connector of positive change, our assistance to CAN is to help in its efforts of fighting cancer in our communities during these difficult times,”
From CAN’s side, chief executive Rolf Hansen said: “Bank Windhoek's donation will go a long way as we fight both Covid-19 and cancer in our communities. We are very grateful for this donation.”
The donations and the collected funds, amongst others, enable CAN to create cancer awareness, conduct outreach programmes, and screen Namibians for cervical and prostate cancer throughout the 14 Regions at no cost.
As for the 2021 projected planning, Moody said that the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project would undergo a complete transformation. “We are excited and look forward to a positive future for this Project,” she said.
Last year’s Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project donation of N$2.5 million is being used during CAN’s 2020 financial year budget. The annual National Cancer Outreach Programme commenced in January 2020 with community clinics in Rehoboth, Aranos, Stampriet, Mariental, and Kalkrand.
In February, outreaches took place in the Zambezi and the Kavango East and West regions.
Funds raised through the Project last year assisted the Patient Financial Assistance Programme and paediatric cancer patient care. Continued emphasis is on screening women for HPV, the virus that causes cervical cancer.
“Bank Windhoek regards the Outreach Programme as a critical exercise and commends CAN for going into the most remote communities to do this vital work,” Moody concluded.

