Banking fees reduced

30 June 2020 | Banking

In response to the onslaught of Covid-19 and its impact on customers, Bank Windhoek announced the following reductions in our fees:
• The monthly account management fees for Transaction and Current Accounts have been reduced by 5%.
• Point-of-Sale transaction fees have been reduced to encourage customers to make use of their debit cards for transactions which is much safer than carrying cash.
• The minimum EasyWallet charge for sending money has been reduced to N$10.95 per transaction, in addition the recipients’ first withdrawal for the day remains free of charge.
• Inter account transfer fees via iBank, Mobile App and ATMs have been reduced to encourage the use of these convenient channels.
• Digital banking services remain free of charge with no annual or monthly fees. These include Internet Banking, the Mobile App, Cellphone Banking and EasyWallet. In addition, the AlertMe SMS notifications for debit and credit transactions remain free. These alerts equip customers to be informed of all activity on their transaction accounts and reduce the risk of losses due to fraudulent transactions.
• Pricing of value added services such as Go-TV, DSTV and Box-Office, have remained unchanged.
• E-Statements are free and customers are encouraged to register for it as the cost of printing and issuing monthly statements will increase from October 2020.
• Free legal access cover to the value of N$30 000 per case to all Current- and Transaction account holders, as well as life cover of N$30 000 and N$7 500 on Current- and Transaction accounts respectively remain standard on all these accounts.

