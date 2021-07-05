Basic considerations on livestock handling

05 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus Ngaruka

Handling livestock is always a risky exercise that can culminate into significant livestock injuries and deaths on farms because of improper livestock handling and inappropriate handling facilities. These risks are not only limited to animals, but humans (e.g. workers, veterinarians, etc.) are also highly vulnerable.
Apart from risks posed by handling animals, the production environment can also be hazardous. Farmers should note that the physical handling of animals on a farm is part of the daily or regular management tasks. These include vaccination, treatment, branding, dehorning, ear tagging, milking, and others.
In contemporary livestock production systems, the concept of animal welfare has become critical with increasing consumer ethical consciousness and preferences. To this end, animal welfare practices have been introduced and enforced through livestock marketing and trade protocols.
Moreover, penalties for improper practices are imposed on farmers at marketing. Basic animal welfare practices aim at caring for the physical and mental state of the animal. This can be achieved through, disease prevention, provision of water and appropriate diet, safe production environment, and humane handling of the animals.
The impact of improper livestock handling can result in irreversible losses, including deaths, fractures or broken bones, bruises on carcasses, flesh wounds, and infections amongst others. These in turn result in high veterinary costs, carcass condemnation, and loss of market and potential income. Handling livestock is always made much easier and safer with appropriate handling facilities and applied human skill and consciousness. This does not mean there will be no risks involved, but sensible health and safety are about managing the risks, and not eliminating them.

Risk reduction
Part of risk reduction entails farmers’ knowledge and understanding of the natural instincts and common behaviours of their animals. This will also help at the time of designing and setting up the handling facilities. For example, animals with a bad temperament or that can jump fences would need strong and higher fences to contain them.
Furthermore, animals also respond to their environment and handling, thus, when they are in a hostile environment and not used to human presence or are handled roughly, they respond aggressively. For example, new animals on the farm should first be kept close-by in smaller camps for some time until they are accustomed to human presence and handling.
Livestock handling is made much easier when all necessary handling facilities are in place. A good handling facility should be viewed as an investment to reduce labour and improve animal welfare or minimize stress and injury to animals and people.
These facilities include, a crush pen with neck clamp, kraals (holding and forcing pens), loading and offloading ramps, and dipping pits amongst others. All handling facilities should be well maintained, and most importantly, the farm workers must be competent or skilled to handle animals and understand animal welfare principles and market requirements.
Farmers should also maintain a safer production environment, for example, clean and hygienic kraal environments and beddings, safe disposal and storage of hazardous objects and chemicals, e.g. plastics, medicine bottles, bones, and batteries amongst others.
In addition, try to eliminate or reduce fierce competition amongst animals especially at feeding, watering, and breeding (e.g. bull fights). Furthermore, one critical management aspect for consideration is transportation. Many farmers lose animals during transportation, and this is due to stress, suffocation, injuries, thirst, hunger, and fatigue amongst others. It is thus, advisable to follow proper transportation guidelines to avoid or minimize these problems.
In conclusion, your farm productivity depends on the animal, the environment, and your management. These three factors need to be in harmony. Your presence in the kraal should not only be noticed during the time of physical handling of the animals, but maintain regular presence, mingle, feed, and groom the animals more often. Talk to your animals all the time, they have a message for you about their health, nutrition, and general wellbeing.
* Erastus Ngaruka is a Technical Advisor in Agribank’s Advisory Services department

Similar News

 

Crop diseases and their control measures

6 days ago - 29 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop production has been carried out since time immemorial and mainly involves the tilling or cultivating of the soil to sow seeds...

Boost for city’s urban garden

1 week ago - 27 June 2021 | Agriculture

The City of Windhoek (CoW) secured N$1.92 million from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop and boost agricultural food production of Farm Okukuna,...

Learn the ins and outs of agriculture online

1 week ago - 27 June 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank launched a two-season podcasting service that covers eight episodes each. The podcasts are hosted by Ndeshihafela Shinedima (aka Reina Nelao), Agribank’s brand ambassador for...

Understanding grasses

1 week ago - 25 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaIn Namibia, livestock production is heavily dependent on the rangeland, which grows a variety of forage resources including trees, shrubs, grasses, and...

Phase feeding in chicken production

1 week ago - 24 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiChicken production is a lucrative enterprise that offers a competitive income for farmers that specialize in meat or egg production. However, to...

Charcoal activities unleash large-scale bush fires

2 weeks ago - 17 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] bush fires allegedly sparked by charcoal burning operations have razed around 35 000 hectares of grassland to the ground across seven farms...

Second Online Agriculture Series on the cards

2 weeks ago - 16 June 2021 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek hosts its second Online Agriculture Series on Wednesday and Thursday (23 & 24 June) themed “Innovation and Trends that will shape the future...

Check out the chicken!

3 weeks ago - 08 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiPoultry farming is a fast-growing emerging farming enterprise across all regions of Namibia. Chickens are kept for the production of meat and...

Nam says no to SA chicken

1 month - 18 May 2021 | Agriculture

The Directorate of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform said that Namibia has suspended the importation of live poultry birds...

Agribank’s Nghikembua takes a bow

1 month - 07 May 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank announced that its chief executive Sakaria Nghikembua, will leave the bank at the end of July when his term comes to an end. He...

Latest News

Video-huldeblyk vir slagoffers

5th of July 14:01 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Video met gesigte van sowat 250 mense wat net in Junie in Namibië aan Covid-19 oorlede is, kan op YouTube gesien word.Die...

Basic considerations on livestock handling...

5th of July 13:37 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaHandling livestock is always a risky exercise that can culminate into significant livestock injuries and deaths on farms because of improper livestock...

July: Sarcoma awareness month

1 hour ago | Health

A sarcoma is a form of cancer that can affect different types of tissue in the human body. Soft tissue sarcomas affect tissues connecting, supporting,...

RMB welcomes Ian Erlank

1 hour ago | Banking

RMB Namibia announced the appointment of Ian Erlank as the new Head of Markets. He joined RMB and the Corporate and Institutional Exco on 1...

NaTIS and Covid: Updated measures

1 day - 04 July 2021 | Social Issues

The Roads Authority (RA) announced new operational measures at NaTIS offices and centres countrywide for July 2021. In a media statement, the RA’s Manager of...

Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m...

1 day - 04 July 2021 | Sports

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus...

Water situation dire

1 day - 04 July 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s agriculture minister and president of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW), Calle Schlettwein, said the continent is in a grim state when it...

Pay out for NSFAF students,...

1 day - 04 July 2021 | Education

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) will award financial assistance to 16 185 applicants who meet the NSFAF funding criteria for the 2021 academic...

Oxygen-generating unit for Whk Central

2 days ago - 02 July 2021 | Health

The Social Security Commission (SSC) donated an oxygen-generating unit to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.The unit cost N$2.8 million and has a maximum...

Load More