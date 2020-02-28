Basketball coaches coached

Ten basketball coaches received certificates after completing an international coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP), which was held in Windhoek over the past four months.

The graduating coaches are part of over 20 who registered for the programme that ran from 4 November 2019 to 25 February 2020.

The ICECP provides national coaches and those responsible for development of sports with a practical programme geared towards developing proficiency in the areas of coaching leadership, sport sciences, talent identification, athlete development, coaching education, grassroots sport development and ethical aspects of coaching at all levels of competition and across multiple sports.

Instructor Manuel Carballo said the programme aims to assist Namibian coaches in understanding how to implement coaching systems and communicate and write in basketball terms to athletes. “This certificate is really important to those who got it as it can help them in coaching even at a high school level, if one has this certificate he or she can become a school’s coach when a school looks for a coach.”

Carballo was awarded a scholarship by the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) through Olympic Solidarity and attended the course in the United States of America. According to secretary general of the NNOC Joan Smit, the programme is the first of its kind to be introduced in Namibian basketball. “The locally enrolled coaches have successfully completed the programme which was oral, written and practical assessment. The intended outcome is for participants to serve as coaches within their respective sports as well as become foundation builders for future coaches and athletes while spreading the Olympic spirit.”

Of the 20 participants that enrolled for the course, seven were women. Only 10 students completed the course; two of which are women. – Nampa

