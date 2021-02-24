Bass Angling season kicks into high gear

24 February 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) began its 2021 fishing season with two Bank Windhoek National Angling Competitions at Lake Oanob outside Rehoboth recently
The two-day tournament took place on 20 and 21 February, with 118 fish making it to the scale during the contests.
On the 20th, 18 senior and three junior anglers including a few from Tsumeb and Otjiwarongo, participated, bringing 61 fish over 30cm in length to the weight station. The top five anglers were Jürgen Geiger, Lourens Delport, Neels van Tonder, Johan Coetzee, and Willie Sowden.
In the junior category, Alexander Sowden performed best, ahead of Bian Coertzen and Schalk Willem van Wyk.
On Sunday the 21st, the anglers returned for the second tournament, bringing 57 fish to shore. Jürgen Geiger caught the heaviest fish at 1.803kg, while in the junior category, Bian Coertzen caught the biggest fish weighing in at 1.615 kg.
The other top performing seniors were Neels van Tonder, Johan Coetzee, Thinus William and Richard Grant, while in the junior category Alexander Sowden also performed well.
With the good rains received countywide, NBAA’s public relations officer Andrew Hall said that prospects for the rest of 2021 look promising. “We predict a good fishing season at both Von Bach and Lake Oanob for the rest of the year,” thanking Bank Windhoek for its continued support.
Next on the bass angling calendar, is the Bass Nations Qualifiers taking place from Friday, 12 until Sunday, 14 March 2021.

