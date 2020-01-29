Baxu screening next week

Camilla Jo-Ann Daries in Baxu and the Giants. Illustration: MaMoKoBo Video & Research

The award winning Namibian short film Baxu and the Giants, will be screening in February and March 2020 in Windhoek and various villages in North-West Namibia, as well as festivals around the globe.

It tells the story of how Rhino poaching triggers social change in a village in rural Namibia, seen through the eyes of a nine year old girl. The short film which premiered last September so far screened in nine countries and won multiple international awards, including the Award for Best Foreign Narrative at the San Francisco Independent Short Film Festival, three Namibian Theatre- and Film Awards (including Best Female Actor for 10 year old Camilla Jo-Ann Daries), two international Cinematography Awards and two Awards at the Knysna Film Festival in South Africa.

International Festivals where Baxu and the Giants will be screened in the coming two months include the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, the Toronto Black Film Festival, the Children’s Film Festival Seattle and the Rapid Lion International Film Festival in South Africa.

In Namibia the first public screening of the year will take place at the DHPS Auditorium, on Thursday, 6 February at 18:30 for 19:00. The admission is free and donations to the Save the Rhino Trust are welcome.

In addition to this the LAC and MaMoKoBo Video & Research is organising a series of school screenings for Windhoek students as well as free screenings for the public in Windhoek. Lastly, the ‘Baxu and the Giants’-Crew will take the film back to villages in North-West Namibia, where the film was shot, as well as the coast.

All the screenings will lead up to the Global Release of Baxu and the Giants in mid-March. At this time the film will not only be available on DVD but also via YouTube and Vimeo.



