Baxu streamed globally – for free!

18 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Multiple award-winning Namibian short film Baxu and the Giants will be available globally to stream and download for free starting this weekend!
The short film tells the story of how rhino poaching triggers social change in rural Namibia, seen through the eyes of a nine year old girl.
Over the last six months, Baxu and the Giants screened in ten countries around the world, at over 20 film festivals and won multiple international awards. In the last few weeks, director and co-writer Florian Schott presented the film to over 500 school children in Los Angeles as part of the Pan African Film Festival and at the RapidLion Film Festival in Johannesburg.
In addition, the Legal Assistance Centre (that commissioned the short film) started showing it to thousands of learners all across Namibia, while MaMoKoBo Video & Research is busy bringing the film to all corners of Namibia via mobile screenings, in partnership with the Save the Rhino Trust and the Ministry of Environment & Tourism.
Baxu and the Giants will be available to stream on the official website baxuandthegiants.com as well as on YouTube and Vimeo as from 20 March.

